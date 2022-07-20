Family, friends and colleagues will gather at Redemption Church, Greenstone on Wednesday to celebrate and bid farewell to their daughter, mother, friend and thespian Busisiwe Lurayi.
Busisiwe, popularly known for her stellar performances in City Ses'la and How To Ruin Christmas, died on Sunday.
She was declared dead by paramedics on Sunday night after she was found by her father.
Busi won her first Safta for Best Supporting Actress in a TV comedy in 2006. In 2011 and 2021 she again won the award for City Ses'la and How to Ruin Christmas.
She was nominated posthumously for the Best Actress award at this year's 16th Annual SA Film & Television Awards days after her sudden death.
A memorial for the late actress was held at The Market Theatre on Tuesday, where Busi came alive on the same stage in productions including Nina Simone’s Four Women, Paradise Blue and Frontiers.
Her friend and former co- star Warren Masemola couldn’t hold back tears when he stood on the podium to share about the life he lived with the late actress.
He told the mourners gathered on Tuesday that Busi showered him with love that was very natural since the first day they met on set for Ses’Topla.
“It’s really difficult to say goodbye to my friend, uBusisiwe Lurayi, which is how she demanded to be mentioned. It was in 2014 when I met Busi on the set of Ses’Topla. She had been on the show before when it was called City Ses’la and she ushered me onto the show with so much love. I had so much love from other colleagues before, especially female colleagues Brenda Ngxoli and Lesedi Job, but Busi’s was everything, it was natural.”
WATCH LIVE | One last goodbye — Busisiwe Lurayi laid to rest
