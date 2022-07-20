“Please understand this ... I don't take people's money. A company takes all the booking on my behalf. They don't pay me for work I didn't do ... all the money in my account, I worked for it. I have been promoting my UK and Canada Tours for months ... all of a sudden there is a show I was 'supposed' to be at that I didn't even know about and I am dragged.
“Reporters should also verify and understand these documents they're sent ... I understand it will make news with the name Makhadzi but I do not swindle people's money. Every cent I have or spend I worked and sweat for it. Let's not disrespect each other ... danko,” said Makhadzi.
Inno put Makhadzi on blast for not attending Dundee July, a gig she allegedly booked the Ghanama hit maker to perform at. After taking to social media to drag the musician, Inno then shared screengrabs of her IG DM where she and Makhadzi had a spicy exchange.
After landing on the Twitter trends list, Inno revealed she will be discussing this matter on a Twitter space with viral blogger Musa Khawula.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
TRENDING
WATCH | Makhadzi hits back at 'troll' Inno Morolong: 'Jealousy will kill you'
“Every cent I have or spend I worked and sweat for it. Let's not disrespect each other ... ” said Makhadzi.
Image: Instagram/ Makhadzi
Musician Makhadzi is in Canada on her first stop of her international tour, and instead of fully taking in the tour and enjoying herself, she ended up on Instagram Live on a rampage against a troll who came for her.
While Makhadzi didn't name names, her fans found out that the “troll” she was addressing was reality TV star and club host Inno Morolong.
This after the club host went to the Makhadzi's dms and accused her of owing people money. Inno, the Matorikisi hit maker, allegedly body shamed her and hurled other insults at her.
Image: Instagram/ Inno Morolong
Makhadzi took to her Instagram to post multiple videos where she can be seen with and speaking to Zanda Zakuza from Open Mic, and she sets the record straight about claims levelled against her by Inno.
“You know what my friend, when I see the comments, as a human being and social media person, I have to correct something wrong said about my name,” said Makhadzi.
She then explained what happened and said the person who booked her publicly shamed her for no reason. The promoter was supposed to address the person directly and not tag her on the social media post.
“Please understand this ... I don't take people's money. A company takes all the booking on my behalf. They don't pay me for work I didn't do ... all the money in my account, I worked for it. I have been promoting my UK and Canada Tours for months ... all of a sudden there is a show I was 'supposed' to be at that I didn't even know about and I am dragged.
“Reporters should also verify and understand these documents they're sent ... I understand it will make news with the name Makhadzi but I do not swindle people's money. Every cent I have or spend I worked and sweat for it. Let's not disrespect each other ... danko,” said Makhadzi.
Inno put Makhadzi on blast for not attending Dundee July, a gig she allegedly booked the Ghanama hit maker to perform at. After taking to social media to drag the musician, Inno then shared screengrabs of her IG DM where she and Makhadzi had a spicy exchange.
After landing on the Twitter trends list, Inno revealed she will be discussing this matter on a Twitter space with viral blogger Musa Khawula.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Image: Instagram/ Inno Morolong
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | 'They were never ready!' — Makhadzi wows crowd in Canada
Master KG celebrates Makhadzi turning 26 with sweet message
From performing for free to walking away with two awards : Makhadzi is grateful for it all
A well-deserving queen! Makhadzi reigns supreme at the #DStvMVCA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos