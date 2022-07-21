×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest wants to show mercy to Slik Talk as he asks for round two

21 July 2022 - 08:00
Cassper Nyovest, right, seemed a bit reluctant to have a rematch with Slik Talk, left, after the rapper won the boxing match that lasted 12 minutes.
Cassper Nyovest, right, seemed a bit reluctant to have a rematch with Slik Talk, left, after the rapper won the boxing match that lasted 12 minutes.
Image: Twitter

It seems Slik Talk did not have enough of those punches when they went toe-to-toe in December and wants another opportunity in the ring.

Who can forget how Cassper Nyovest gave controversial YouTuber Slik Talk a beating in a very brief bout that made Cassper a champ.

Cassper shared a WhatsApp message between him and Slik on his Twitter timeline on Tuesday revealing that the vlogger was ready for another boxing showdown with him. 

The Summerlove hit maker knocked the YouTuber out in just under 12 minutes in December 2021 and soon started talking smack against Cassper.

During one of his episodes he lambasted Cassper for choosing different commentators instead of Podcast and Chill hosts for the Celeb City boxing match.

“They gave you the clout and besides, this is not the first time MacG and Sol have spoken about you but you still invited Sol to be a commentator because you needed the clout. How dare you replace Sol as the commentator when he did such an amazing job commentating on the fight,” Slik Talk said.

In reply to that Cassper said he no longer got aggrieved by Slik Talk making comments about him.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on VumaFM, Cassper responded to the controversial YouTuber, saying he was no longer offended by his comments because he understood he was merely doing it for attention and didn't mind that he gained from it.

“He's got a lot of energy. What's weird is that he did not have that energy on the night when I was standing across the ring. He was begging me. After I beat up Slik Talk, for me he just became a comedian because after meeting him and interacting with him, I realised he's not who plays on the internet. He's actually a very soft child, a good child. He came with his mom.” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

'Seems to me like you the scared one' — Priddy Ugly wants to fight Cassper

"If you 'Iron Mike' for real. You can't be fighting people who can't fight," Priddy Ugly tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Cassper says he annoyed people who benefited from ‘the boxing industry being dead’

"The guys who are making money from its death. The ones who prefer it to stay the way it is so they can rob boxers and make money off them," said ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘You found an opponent who was ready and he completely humbled you’ — Slik Talk celebrates Cassper’s defeat

"You had one boxing match and you took this one lightly. Naak completely humbled you."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

‘I no longer get offended ’ — Cassper responds to Slik Talk trolling him

"This kid is not as bad as we think he is."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Not with my kids' - Pearl Thusi claps back at Nota calling her ‘deadbeat ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Revamped ‘Idols SA’ finally airs, but some tweeps miss Randall and Unathi Nkayi TshisaLIVE
  3. RECORDED | One last goodbye — Busisiwe Lurayi laid to rest TshisaLIVE
  4. Lux Dlamini, stepping down and Ibiza: 5 takes from Malema’s ‘Podcast and Chill’ ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie Gumede putting a target on Senzo ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy