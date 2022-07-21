Cassper Nyovest wants to show mercy to Slik Talk as he asks for round two

During one of his episodes he lambasted Cassper for choosing different commentators instead of Podcast and Chill hosts for the Celeb City boxing match.

“They gave you the clout and besides, this is not the first time MacG and Sol have spoken about you but you still invited Sol to be a commentator because you needed the clout. How dare you replace Sol as the commentator when he did such an amazing job commentating on the fight,” Slik Talk said.

In reply to that Cassper said he no longer got aggrieved by Slik Talk making comments about him.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on VumaFM, Cassper responded to the controversial YouTuber, saying he was no longer offended by his comments because he understood he was merely doing it for attention and didn't mind that he gained from it.

“He's got a lot of energy. What's weird is that he did not have that energy on the night when I was standing across the ring. He was begging me. After I beat up Slik Talk, for me he just became a comedian because after meeting him and interacting with him, I realised he's not who plays on the internet. He's actually a very soft child, a good child. He came with his mom.” he said.

