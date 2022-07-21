DJ Black Coffee's son Esona opens up about his dad being his inspiration

DJ Black Coffee's son Esona “Sona” Maphumulo is carving his own path in the music industry and he's lucky to have his Grammy award-winning father to look up to.

In a recent Metro FM interview, Esona said while he had tried to distance himself from anything related to fame and the entertainment industry, witnessing his father's success has been an inspiration to him to pursue his own love for music.

“I've been watching him do this thing from forever, from nothing. Right now I'm associated with my father, but I think as time goes by the differences will start coming out.

“When you speak about the Grammys, to see that come to fruition, is insane for me, it's something I've dreamt for him. I didn't know I was going to go on stage, I didn't know he was going to hand it to me, but that all is one fairy-tale. I have a lot of love and respect for him,” he said.