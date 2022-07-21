DJ Black Coffee's son Esona opens up about his dad being his inspiration
'Right now I'm associated with my father, but I think as time goes by the differences will start coming out'
DJ Black Coffee's son Esona “Sona” Maphumulo is carving his own path in the music industry and he's lucky to have his Grammy award-winning father to look up to.
In a recent Metro FM interview, Esona said while he had tried to distance himself from anything related to fame and the entertainment industry, witnessing his father's success has been an inspiration to him to pursue his own love for music.
“I've been watching him do this thing from forever, from nothing. Right now I'm associated with my father, but I think as time goes by the differences will start coming out.
“When you speak about the Grammys, to see that come to fruition, is insane for me, it's something I've dreamt for him. I didn't know I was going to go on stage, I didn't know he was going to hand it to me, but that all is one fairy-tale. I have a lot of love and respect for him,” he said.
Black Coffee made history this year after winning Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards for his seventh studio album Subconsciously.
The DJ dedicated the award to his children when giving his speech, recalling naming his first album after his son.
“This award is dedicated to my kids who have had to put up with me being on the road working on this music. I love you, thank you for your unwavering and unconditional love. You anchor me @esonaaaa, to have dedicated my first album to you not knowing what it would yield and now witnessing you by my side proudly holding my first Grammy award was a moment too great and precious for words.”