HandsoffMakhadzi trends as fans rally behind her amid her ‘twar’ with Inno

Musician Makhadzi charted the Twitter trends on Wednesday when she engaged in a spicy exchange of words with reality TV star Inno Morolong.

The musician, who has a large fan base, saw her supporters rally behind her again under the hashtag #HandoffMakhadzi.

“An African Queen, the fact that someone got their body pimped and they still have the [gall] to body shame someone who’s proud of whom they are should give you many reasons to see them differently,” said one tweep.

This after the club host went to Makhadzi’s DMs and accused her of owing a promoter money. After their interaction went pear-shaped, the feud spiralled onto the Twitter streets.

Though both women threw below-the-belt jabs at each other, tweeps were upset that Inno had resorted to body shaming Makhadzi, even though Inno expressed that Makhadzi shamed her by mentioning her recent liposuction.

Here are some of the tweets that were posted under the hashtag.