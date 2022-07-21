#HandsoffMakhadzi trends as fans rally behind her amid her ‘twar’ with Inno
Musician Makhadzi charted the Twitter trends on Wednesday when she engaged in a spicy exchange of words with reality TV star Inno Morolong.
The musician, who has a large fan base, saw her supporters rally behind her again under the hashtag #HandoffMakhadzi.
“An African Queen, the fact that someone got their body pimped and they still have the [gall] to body shame someone who’s proud of whom they are should give you many reasons to see them differently,” said one tweep.
This after the club host went to Makhadzi’s DMs and accused her of owing a promoter money. After their interaction went pear-shaped, the feud spiralled onto the Twitter streets.
Though both women threw below-the-belt jabs at each other, tweeps were upset that Inno had resorted to body shaming Makhadzi, even though Inno expressed that Makhadzi shamed her by mentioning her recent liposuction.
Here are some of the tweets that were posted under the hashtag.
Makhadzi should’ve just blocked that Inno girl and moved on, she’s not worth it. #HandsOffMakhadzi— ѕιмму (@simphiwee_khoza) July 21, 2022
An African Queen, the fact that someone got their body pimped and they still have the liver to bodyshame someone who's very proud of whom they are should give you so many reasons to see them differently.— UncleT🕵️ (@tiyanimbhungana) July 21, 2022
Makhadzi we love you so much 😘 😘#HandsOffMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/1c9pqFdzWo
I am so happy to see so many South Africans supporting Makhadzi on this matter. That superstar of mine is really unproblematic she deserves nothing but love. You must really be a mean person to go after Makhadzi honestly. Coffee will burn you #HandsOffMakhadzi— Strawberry ™🍓🇿🇦 (@KayMosoeunyane) July 20, 2022
Keep shinning and continue making South Africa proud,may God bless you even more 🙏🏾❤...#HandsOffMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/AXubHpeCbJ— Nthabiseng Sebota (@NSebota) July 20, 2022
Funny thing is everytime something good happens in her music career they start Bullying her out of nowhere they are asking themselves how did she make it without the it looks they get angry at themselves and take out the frustrations on makhadzi #handsoffmakhadzi https://t.co/nYmShfyeMj— Hlogo Ya Ditaba (@HlogoYaDitaba) July 20, 2022
#HandsOffMakhadzi#HandsOffMakhadzi#HandsOffMakhadzi#HandsOffMakhadzi#HandsOffMakhadzi— Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) July 20, 2022
Makhadzi is the Queen she used to perform in front of shops, she didn't give up, she worked very hard for her brand. Makhadzi never provoked this slay Queen she's the one who provoked makhadzi. Last night I watched makhadzi's live on IG, makhadzi never ... #HandsOffMakhadzi pic.twitter.com/JTiw21hM3c— Sma ☕ ☕ (@SmangieSurprise) July 20, 2022
Makhadzi has been a victim of body shaming numerous times.
An event photographer shared photos of Makhadzi performing on stage that showed her dark inner thighs. The picture became ammunition for a troll who used it to body shame Makhadzi, saying the darker pigmentation of her inner thighs, a natural occurrence, implied she “doesn’t bath”.
Makhadzi apologised to her fans, and essentially her bullies, when she said she was “sorry” her dark thighs offended them and that the pictures shouldn’t have been shared.
“I would like to apologise to all my fans if you are really disappointed about these pictures. There were a lot of beautiful pictures that a cameraman was gonna post, but he chose to post this to promote his brand, but forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul ... I know I am strong and all this will pass ... Unfortunately, I cannot change my inner part ... I am like this and I am proud,” she wrote on her Facebook page.
This is not the first time the Matorokisi singer has been bullied for her looks or her body. She has written a song about it and she’s addressed it many times. This time she added she was pleading with trolls to leave her alone, because while she was strong enough to take their abuse, her family wasn’t.
“Yes, I am strong, but my family and friends are not strong as I am. Seeing them crying about edited pictures really breaks me and affects me badly.