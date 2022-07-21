'It's OK not to have a Louis Vuitton or Gucci' — Lady Du motivates fans

Amapiano songstress Lady Du took to her Instagram live on Tuesday night to have a heart-to-heart with her followers about things that have been weighing on her soul.
She said people needed to choose their friends wisely, explaining she is constantly surrounded by people who don't see her as Lady Du the star, but as Dudu.
“People that are my friends are people I have a long relationship with, I don't take myself as a celebrity and when I go to my friends and my family they'll also tell you, there are no changes, I'm still Dudu, I'm not Lady Du and I never make them feel like I'm better than them.”
She encouraged her followers to help their friends out, even if they have not asked for help, and to keep level-headed though things are hard.
“Don't wait for your friend to ask for money if you see they need it. Sometimes just send you friend some money. Do not fall in love with living a fake life, because you have to sustain the lie.”
Celebrities have been vocal and encouraged their followers through the difficult times they might be having.
Taking to his Twitter timeline recently, rapper Reason called on his followers going through a dark period to speak up to their loved ones, or to him, before considering taking their lives.
“To my loved ones around me with suicidal thoughts & fantasies; I don’t agree, but I respect you. And your wish to leave this living experience for whatever reason you see fit. All I ask for is a conversation. If not to change your mind, then to prepare me to live without you.”
Gigi Lamayne opened up to TshisaLIVE about how suicide, which she dubbed "a genocide", troubled her after she lost her university friend to suicide last week.
“I think a huge issue around it is that people are tiptoeing around the situation, something that’s new to our context as Africans. I believe we need to start having the conversation around why this is occurring and what are the pressures the youth are going through.”
'It's OK not to have a Louis Vuitton or Gucci' — Lady Du motivates fans
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du
