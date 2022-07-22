×

TshisaLIVE

Duma Ndlovu pens raw, heartfelt tribute for late music composer Mthandeni Mvelase

Mvelase, 56, died on July 21, his family confirmed to TshisaLIVE

22 July 2022 - 11:06 By TshisaLIVE
Music composer Mthandeni Mvelase has died, his sister Khululiwe Sithole confirmed.
Image: Supplied

The music industry has suffered another loss with the death of veteran music composer Mthandeni Mvelase.

Mvelase, 56, died on July 21, his sister Khululiwe Sithole confirmed in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.

Taking to his Facebook to pen a candid and heartfelt tribute, Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu bid farewell to the music composer.

After looking back at how they met in the 1980s, Duma went into detail about Mvelase's positive and negative sides.

I met Mthandeni Mvelase in 1986 when he landed in the US with Mbongeni Ngema's Township Fever. It was easy to notice him because he stood out. He was the only one who was involved in the creation of music for Township Fever and was also a member of the cast. He was young, full of energy and massively talented.”

Duma said he regretted not having tried harder to help Mvelase but noted he was his “own enemy”.

“On the other hand we, as a society, have let Mvelase down. His was a roaming, restless soul and he was forever crying out for help. His problems were many and never ending. He was always complaining of being on the receiving end of a bad rap. He was always the victim, or so he said. A few years ago he went through a devastating divorce that also ate away at his soul.

“At the time of his death he had no place to stay and we either turned a blind eye or did not investigate enough how we could help him. I also tried as best as I could to help 1,000 times but Mthandeni was mostly his own enemy. As the Zulu adage goes, umuntu akalahlwa, we should have tried harder.

“As his body lies on a cold hospital slab, we will come together as his friends and find a way to give him a decent send off. It's the most we can do for a man who gave his life to creating some of the most memorable music this country has had, and remained in the shadows and the background all his life,” Duma said.

Read his full post below:

MTHANDENI MVELASE 03 OCTOBER 1966 - 21 JULY 2022 (REST IN PEACE) I met Mthandeni Mvelase in 1986 when he landed in...

Posted by Duma Ndlovu on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Mvelase came into the spotlight when he joined Mbongeni ’s Township Fever  musical. He travelled to the US with Township Fever. Upon his return in 1987, he played with a variety of musicians as both a backup and musical director.

The musician worked with Duma’s Word Of Mouth Pictures in a number of projects including Muvhango, The Lion King, The Journey (which travelled to Switzerland), and How Long (the revival of Gibson Kente’s classical musical performed at The Durban Playhouse in 2018). He also composed for television shows including Muvhango, Imbewu, Uzalo, Soul City and Ingozi.

Mvelase wrote, recorded, and worked with musicians including Jabu Khanyile, Khululiwe Sithole, Lindelani Mkhize, Sipho Sithole, Faca Kulu, Shabalala Rhythms, Themba Mkhize, Sibongile Khumalo and  Zuluboy.

A self-taught multi-instrumentalist, Mvelase carved his music career in an outfit called The Goings in Umlazi township which he formed together with Lindelani Mkhize on drums, and Sandile Dlamini on guitar.

