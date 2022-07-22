‘How rare’ - Keke Maphuti on having real friends in the entertainment industry

Another industry thriving beyond the limelight is DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi, besides it having faced the test of time.

When the besties guest starred in Dinner at Somizi's, Pearl and DJ Zinhle cleared the air about their dating rumours. DJ Zinhle said there are some grey areas when it comes to friendship in the entertainment industry, but they aren't having it.

“This is the thing for me and Pearl. We are not even trying to entertain it because even if we were, so what? But we spoke about this, that Pearl and I are in an industry where friendships are a blur.”

“We are in an industry where we have not experienced a sisterhood, so when we found each other - or when she found me - we just couldn't believe what we have, a friendship that is actually real,” Zinhle said.