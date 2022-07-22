‘How rare’ - Keke Maphuti on having real friends in the entertainment industry
When it comes to the entertainment industry, everyone knows that real friendships can be hard to find, but Keke Mphuthi is beaming with pride having found her tribe in this cut throat world.
The actress took to her timeline revealing that she had found friendship in Netflix and Showmax stars Rosemary Zimu and Gaisang Noge.
"I can’t stress enough how Rare having REALNESS in this industry and life in general can be …Rosemary Zimu and Gaisang Noge God was showing off when he made you ladies … Ke le rata gore." she wrote.
Another industry thriving beyond the limelight is DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi, besides it having faced the test of time.
When the besties guest starred in Dinner at Somizi's, Pearl and DJ Zinhle cleared the air about their dating rumours. DJ Zinhle said there are some grey areas when it comes to friendship in the entertainment industry, but they aren't having it.
“This is the thing for me and Pearl. We are not even trying to entertain it because even if we were, so what? But we spoke about this, that Pearl and I are in an industry where friendships are a blur.”
“We are in an industry where we have not experienced a sisterhood, so when we found each other - or when she found me - we just couldn't believe what we have, a friendship that is actually real,” Zinhle said.
On the contrary, after being in the industry for more than a decade rapper KO has spoken of how he learnt the hard way that friendships in the industry are a myth.
The rapper explained that he has little to no friends in the industry because history showed him that most disappear when the going gets tough.
"I have little to no friends in this industry purely because they all turn ghost when the chips are down - such is life I guess. Zero friends means peace of mind to the headstrong," he said.
I have little to no friends in this industry purely because they all turn ghost when the chips are down - such is life I guess. Zero friends means peace of mind to the headstrong #KO— K.O (@MrCashtime) July 23, 2019