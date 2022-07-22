Ma'Mkhize, Andile Mpisane celebrate Sithelo Shozi’s daughter’s b-day but the DJ says lil Coco is ‘fatherless’

Even though you could cut the tension with a cold knife as Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane celebrated Sithelo Shozi's youngest daughter's Coco's first birthday online, love for the baby girl was the order of the day ... with a pinch of drama, of course.

It's public knowledge that Sithelo doesn't see eye to eye with her ex-lover and baby daddy or his mother. However, despite the Mkhize and Shozi family woes laced with abuse and paternity test allegations, well wishes for Baby Coco's birthday took priority for the trio when she turned one recently.

Soccer player and musician Andile took to his timeline sharing a video of him cradling his daughter, penning a sweet message.

“Happy birthday Coco my beautiful daughter,” he wrote.

