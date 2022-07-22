×

TshisaLIVE

Ma'Mkhize, Andile Mpisane celebrate Sithelo Shozi’s daughter’s b-day but the DJ says lil Coco is ‘fatherless’

22 July 2022 - 11:34
Joy Mphande Journalist
Shauwn Mkhize is proud of her son Andile Mpisane who fathered children with Sithelo Shozi.
Image: Instagram/ Shauwn Mkhize

Even though you could cut the tension with a cold knife as Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane celebrated Sithelo Shozi's youngest daughter's Coco's first birthday online, love for the baby girl was the order of the day ... with a pinch of drama, of course.

It's public knowledge that Sithelo doesn't see eye to eye with her ex-lover and baby daddy or his mother. However, despite the Mkhize and Shozi family woes laced with abuse and paternity test allegations, well wishes for Baby Coco's birthday took priority for the trio when she turned one recently.

Soccer player and musician Andile took to his timeline sharing a video of him cradling his daughter, penning a sweet message. 

“Happy birthday Coco my beautiful daughter,” he wrote. 

Reality TV star and businesswoman Ma'Mkhize  also took to her timeline, expressing the love she and her family have for the child. 

“To Baby Coco, May God protect and watch over you in every step of your life... My wish is for you to live life with no limits and to grow up to be a healthy, strong and proud Zulu princess. Know that you will always be loved by your family. Happy 1st Birthday Coco ... Blessed to be a Glammy to my girls,” she wrote.

Sithelo took to Instagram unveiling her daughter's face to her fans for the first time in celebration of the occasion. 

The socialite and DJ is a mother to three — her firstborn son is from her previous relationship with Makhosini Maseko, aka Lord Phil, and her two daughters with Royal AM chairperson Andile, who is now married to Tamia Mpisane.

However, taking to her Instagram stories, Sithelo left fans shaken when she suggested she was yet to prove who the father of her child is.

“As far as I’m concerned my daughter does not have a father or an extended family until proven otherwise. I’m purely dedicating this day to her and thanking God for blessing and entrusting me with her,” she wrote. “We’ve been through an awful lot this year and a little kindness would go a long way right now. Please refrain from finding any sensationalism from anything around this.”

Sithelo Shozi's Instagram story.
Sithelo Shozi's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Sithelo Shozi

According to Sunday World, Andile requested a paternity test on both his daughters with Sithelo — Baby Flo and Baby Coco.

“Our client has in recent past requested that you both take paternity (DNA) tests in respect of Baby Flo and Baby Coco to lay to rest the old rumours of infidelity on your part during the time when the children were conceived,” read a letter from Andile’s attorneys Taleni Godi Kupiso Inc, according to the publication.

