Stream Lindokuhle here.
Mlindo the Vocalist bares his soul on sophomore album 'Lindokuhle'
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
After three years of being the highest-selling artist in SA, Mlindo the Vocalist released his highly anticipated sophomore album Lindokuhle on Friday.
The album, which shows the many sides of Mlindo at this particular juncture in his life, offers a 9-song track list, including collaborations with the likes of Sjava, Ishmael, DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku.
“I started working on the album during lockdown. We had no idea when it would end, so I spent that time recording music for myself in my hometown. Most of it was recorded then, but by the time I finished it, the country was open,” Mlindo said in a statement sent to TshisaLIVE.
In the soulful and introspective sonic journey, Mlindo bares his soul as he sings about love, millennial hedonism, home, despair and hope.
The album opens with Luselude featuring long-time collaborator and friend Sjava.
“Luselude is essentially a letter to my mother. When lockdowns started, I was anxious about the fact that I couldn’t make a living because I couldn’t perform. It was difficult not being able to provide for my family, like I usually do. Sjava would often send me messages wishing me luck and telling me to keep my head above the water. When lockdown was finally lifted, Sjava told me he had an idea for a song, so we went into the studio to write this. In the end, this song also serves as motivation for me to remind me that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The second track, which was also a single, is Jumaima featuring the legendary, Ishmael. The third track, Umuzi Wethu, was also one of the two singles and features Madumane (DJ Maphorisa).
“We all have that uncle in our family — the wild uncle who just can’t be controlled by anyone. This song is about that type of uncle and how he should be ashamed of himself for not taking care of his kids or the rest of the family. At some point in the song, I give an example of wanting to pay lobola but not trusting your uncle to be part of the delegation because he’d mess the entire thing up.”
Ami Faku features on “Lotto” the fifth track on the album.
“‘Lotto’ was also recorded at a time during lockdown where I felt trapped, boxed in and like my life wasn’t in my hands any more. I was being told where I could go, what time I should be back home and what I could and could not do. I felt like I needed an escape. I had a conversation with Ami and she told me she’d been experiencing the same feeling. At some point, we were talking about how amazing it would be to win the Lotto, disappear and live another life entirely.”
