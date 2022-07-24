Solo pens sweet birthday message to Dineo Langa: 'I love you Mrs Langa'
The rapper asked his followers to help him celebrate his world before declaring his unending love for Dineo
Actress and TV presenter Dineo Langa (née Moeketsi) recently celebrated her birthday and her hubby took to his socials to celebrate her.
Taking to his Instagram, the rapper asked his followers to help him celebrate his world before declaring his unending love for Dineo.
“This here is my whole world. Honoured to have her as my life partner. For all the light you give to this earth, let it be returned to you in favour and abundance. I love you Mrs. Langa,” he wrote.
Feeling the love, Dineo responded in the comment section, saying “I love you more Bab'Langa. Thank you.”
And last year, in celebration of her birthday, Solo took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt message to his wife.
“Quite honestly, a mere 24 hours of celebrating you is not nearly enough. I could do it for an eternity. I've seen you plot over and conquer this earth time and time again. Unwavering in your principles and beliefs. Those lucky enough to be a part of your life count themselves lucky. I wish you all the blessings in the world,” he wrote.
Media personality Dineo responded to the post with gratitude. “I'm honestly married to the most amazing person in the world.”
The couple tied the knot in 2019 and became one of Mzansi's favourite A-list couples.
Aside from their individual blossoming careers, together the couple have launched various brands.
From airing their nuptials on Mzansi Magic with #KwakhuleKwethu, to venturing into the fashion space with their clothing line, Port of LNG, and making their YouTube debut titled The Langa's.