Solo pens sweet birthday message to Dineo Langa: 'I love you Mrs Langa'

Actress and TV presenter Dineo Langa (née Moeketsi) recently celebrated her birthday and her hubby took to his socials to celebrate her.

Taking to his Instagram, the rapper asked his followers to help him celebrate his world before declaring his unending love for Dineo.

“This here is my whole world. Honoured to have her as my life partner. For all the light you give to this earth, let it be returned to you in favour and abundance. I love you Mrs. Langa,” he wrote.

Feeling the love, Dineo responded in the comment section, saying “I love you more Bab'Langa. Thank you.”