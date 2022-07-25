During the Instagram Live, when a fan asked whether they were dating, the pair laughed and nodded in agreement.
‘Mohale and I are just friends’ — Lasizwe sets record straight after IG kiss stunt
Image: Instagram/ Lasizwe Dambuza
If there ever was a need for an ambassador for a "confuse the enemy" association, reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza would certainly fit the bill.
Lasizwe and Somizi Mhlongo’s estranged husband Mohale Motaung have been posing intimately when attending events together, and recently caused a stir on social media when they locked lips during an Instagram Live.
During the Instagram Live, when a fan asked whether they were dating, the pair laughed and nodded in agreement.
However, after being called out for “lying for clout”, Lasizwe has since set the record straight in a deleted Twitter statement, pouring water on rumours that they are an item. He said the kiss happened in the spur of the moment when Mohale visited him to deliver a birthday gift.
“So I just want to give context to what happened yesterday with Mohale and I on Instagram Live. So, Mohale came to deliver the gift. I went live to show what he bought and, to be honest, we had a moment of weakness,
“As friends we shouldn’t cross the boundary but it happens. It’s happened to you and many other people. I can assure you that Mohale and I are just friends. I recently got to know him and it ends there,” he said.
