‘Thank you for the teachings’ — Tributes pour in for Mncedisi Shabangu

Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to actor, playwright and theatre director Mncedisi Shabangu.
The actor's brother, Mthokozisi Shabangu, told TshisaLIVE the 53-year-old died in the early hours on Sunday after complaining about chest pains.
“He complained about chest pains. It was a short sickness. He was rushed to the clinic and on arrival he was certified dead,” he said.
Mthokozisi said the family was requesting privacy during this time as they await an autopsy to clarify the cause of death.
Actress Nthati Moshesh was among the celebrities who took to timelines to pen heartfelt posts.
“I'm at a complete loss for words. Oh Msi Di Si (as I used to call you), you wrote something so beautiful on my post a few days ago. May your family, friends, colleagues and supporters be comforted. May your artistic soul rest in love, peace and power,” she wrote.
“My big brother, my friend, my mentor, my adviser and confidant has passed away. I am so heartbroken. Rest in eternal peace. I will never forget you. See you on the other side my 'maestro'. Goodbye Mncedisi Shabangu,” said Athandwa Kani.
“I am lost for words after learning the passing of my former @marketlaboratory physical theatre teacher @mncedisishabangu. He was 53. Totally saddened by this. Rest in peace Mbaks. Thank you for the teachings, thanks for the friendship. Thanks for representing Kwa Nyamazane,” Zola Hashatsi wrote.
Read more tributes below:
