TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mncedisi Shabangu’s top five scenes in ‘Rhythm City’

25 July 2022 - 15:00
‘Rhythm City’ star Mcendisi Shabangu died on Sunday.
Image: Twitter

Actor, playwright and theatre director Mncedisi Shabangu shook things up on the canned soapie Rhythm City when he starred as the new king on the block.

Mncedisi, who was 53years old, died on Sunday.

The actor's brother, Mthokozisi Shabangu, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE saying Mncedisi died in the early hours on Sunday after complaining about chest pains. 

“He complained about chest pains. It was a short sickness. He was rushed to the clinic and on arrival he was certified dead,” he said. 

Mncedisi was popularly known for his role as Khulekani Ngobese on Rhythm City. He also appeared on The Lab, and iNumber Number among many other shows.

Here are five unforgettable scenes from the actor:

The iconic David Genaro rivalry/murder

The battle line was drawn when the rivalry between Khulekani (Mncedisi Shabangu), Suffocate (Mduduzi Mabaso), and David Genaro (Jamie Bartlett) was intensified in their territorial fight for Jozi's king pin seat. The two plotted and killed Genaro in the most dramatic exit where Jamie was concerned.

Pot to murder Suffocate

Khulekani and Suffocate were later beefing after his wife cheated on him with his rival. The duo's supposed truce was only effective when they came together to kill Genaro. After that it was back to rivalry over the turf.

Diamond saga

The time Suffocate almost met his maker when Khulekani accused him of swallowing a very expensive diamond.

Caught with 'young blood'

As a married man who was living life as an after nine, Khulekani lived a life that was hard to maintain. He was finally caught red-handed when his wife and sister in-law walked in on him and his non-consenting toy boy.

Khulekani and Jamaica

Who can forget when the pair met for the first time?

Before their whirlwind romance there was a love-hate relationship between the two. Fans were then treated to the pair's relationship that took off very quickly.

Khulekani meets Jamaica. #RhythmCity, 7PM.

Posted by House of Zwide - HOZ on Friday, August 16, 2019

