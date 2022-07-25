×

TshisaLIVE

‘We need to do more to celebrate you’ — SA celebs praise Banyana Banyana

25 July 2022 - 11:30
Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize took to their social media timelines to congratulate Banyana Banyana on their Wafcon win.
Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize took to their social media timelines to congratulate Banyana Banyana on their Wafcon win.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

It has been a weekend of celebratory messages since Banyana Banyana made the country proud. 

Banyana won their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final in Rabat when they beat Morocco on Saturday night.

Celebville has also rallied behind the national team, with praise coming from people from all walks of life.

Taking to their Instagram timelines, businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and Somizi Mhlongo said they were extremely proud of the team.

“You dared to dream, you rose up and put your hearts on the field. You produced the very best with the least amount of resources. Your love and dedication to the game of football is exactly why we need to do more to celebrate you because you are the future,” wrote MaMkhize.

In an Instagram video shared on his timeline, Somizi called the national team mbokodos [rocks] who deserved all the good that's coming their way. 

“Congratulations, we are super proud of you — out of all the negatives that have been  happening in this country. Thank you for putting some light, some shine,” he said.

The media personality said the promise of R10m that was made to the team should be fulfilled.

“Let it not be like the case of Portia Modise — even the one with Portia, we have to deal with it. When she won the sports personality of the year at the sports awards, she never received her million rand that was promised to her as a prize.”

Limpopo-born musician Makhadzi, who was recently trolled and her music called “taxi rank music”, proudly took to her socials to celebrate the team.

“Tavern and taxi rank music, they say, is a celebratory music ... Congratulations Banyana Banyana,” wrote Makhadzi.

Black Door actress Linda Sebezo also took her timeline to sing the praises of the national team.

“Our Champions! They did us so proud! Congratulations to our Banyana Banyana.”

TimesLIVE

