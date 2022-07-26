Major League DJz is another local act getting international attention.
The DJs, who were recently nominated in the Best International Act category at the 2022 BET awards and hosted 1,500 people for their Balcony Mix experience in New York, are booked and busy beyond the shores of Mzansi amd selling out shows.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Banele spoke of the duo's pride in how far they've come in their career.
“It's mainly about taking the SA sound to the world. We are getting international recognition. I feel like the Major League brand is being celebrated more outside SA. We've done a lot of cover shoots, bigger shows. Our shows are much bigger outside SA,” Banele said.
He said while there are controversial conversations on social media regarding the genre, people should focus on celebrating it more to benefit from its success.
“Everybody should be embracing amapiano. It's a South African thing that is really taking over the world. Corporates should be putting big money behind it, and every South African should invest in something that could put us on the map. Other countries are riding with it. SA should continue riding with it too."
Lewis Hamilton is a big fan of Musa Keys
Image: Instagram/ Lewis Hamilton
The amapiano wave has taken over, and even British motorsports racing driver Lewis Hamilton can't help but ride it.
The sportsman had SA celebs swooning on Monday when he posted a reel featuring Musa Keys' Selema featuring Loui.
Damson Idris recently added Uncle Waffles' Tanzania to his Spotify playlist.
Image: Instagram/ Damson Idris
