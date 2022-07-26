Master KG responds to alleged copyright infringement lawsuit
Popular musician Kgaogelo "Master KG" Moagi has responded to a summons issued against him and his entertainment company Open Mic Studios for alleged copyright infringement.
In court papers filed at the high court in Pretoria last month, and seen by TshisaLIVE, musician Presley Lebogang "Biblos" Ledwaba and Ntimela Chris " Charmza the DJ" Chauke claimed to have created Jerusalema.
It further states that Master KG invited both Charmza The DJ and Nomcebo Zikode to his recording studio to work on a new song where the song was created, but has since performed and profited off the song in alleged violation of Biblos and Charmza The DJs copyrights.
Responding to news of the summons, Master KG suggested his accusers were clueless.
"They can't even spell my name well because they don't know f**oll. I am looking forward to you reporting the outcome of the case if there is going to be any".
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get further comment from Master KG and Open Mic Studios were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Nomcebo, who was out of the country at the time of publishing this article, was not available to speak.
A spokesperson from Adams & Adams Attorneys said they wanted what was due to their clients, claiming that Master KG and Open Mic had wrongly profited from the success of the song.
"Our clients want their creative contributions made to the song and the recording to be recognized, and for their fair share of earnings generated to be allocated to them finally.
"To date, earnings have been consumed by Master KG and Open Mic and their distributors, while the true originators and key creative contributors without whom the song would not even have existed, have cruelly been cut out of the remuneration chain from the get-go, and they are not even recognized as creative contributors to Jerusalema to this day."