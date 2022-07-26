Master KG responds to alleged copyright infringement lawsuit

Popular musician Kgaogelo "Master KG" Moagi has responded to a summons issued against him and his entertainment company Open Mic Studios for alleged copyright infringement.

In court papers filed at the high court in Pretoria last month, and seen by TshisaLIVE, musician Presley Lebogang "Biblos" Ledwaba and Ntimela Chris " Charmza the DJ" Chauke claimed to have created Jerusalema.

It further states that Master KG invited both Charmza The DJ and Nomcebo Zikode to his recording studio to work on a new song where the song was created, but has since performed and profited off the song in alleged violation of Biblos and Charmza The DJs copyrights.