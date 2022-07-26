×

TshisaLIVE

'Princess B is here' — Londie London welcomes bundle of joy

26 July 2022 - 09:20
Singer Londie London has welcomed her bundle of joy.
Singer Londie London has welcomed her bundle of joy.
Image: Instagram/ Londie London

Reality TV star and rapper Londie London has welcomed her little bundle of oy into the world.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the Real Housewives of Durban star shared snaps of her little baby and captioned it, “Princess B is here”.

Londie London announced her pregnancy during the reality show's season 2 reunion.

The musician welcomed her first child, Uminathi Nkosi, in February last year.

Londie said her second baby was a promise God had fulfilled to her.

“God’s promises are like the stars: the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2.”

Rapper turned reality tv star Londie London announced her little bundle of joy is here
Rapper turned reality tv star Londie London announced her little bundle of joy is here
Image: Londie London

Close friends and family threw a surprise baby shower for the star earlier this month, leaving her deep in the feels.

First of all, I hate baby showers. You guys really got me and couldn’t stop crying. I thank you all for doing this thoughtful surprise for me. I really felt appreciated, loved and supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always,” she said of the do.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Londie London shares clip of her surprise baby shower

"I really felt appreciated, loved & supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Halala! Londie London announces she is expecting baby number two

"God’s promises are like the stars: the darker the night, the brighter they shine. His timing is magnificent #2"
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘RHOD’ star Nonku Williams opens up about her ‘drinking issues’ and reliance on ‘anxiety meds’

"There's so many expectations from people and it's a lot to deal with," said Nonku.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

SNAPS | Inside reality TV star Londie London 30th birthday high tea party

Londie recently celebrated her 30th birthday in style.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
