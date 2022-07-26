×

TshisaLIVE

Tweeps react to Uncle Waffles' one hour DJ set allegedly costing R80k — R120k

26 July 2022 - 09:00
Uncle Waffles' management team told TshisaLIVE they can neither confirm nor deny the validity of the rate card.
Image: MASI LOSI

Uncle Waffles' management team have denied that her viral rate card, which has shaken the table on the socials, is real. 

The star, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, charted the Twitter trends list when a popular blogger shared what the star's booking information is.

According to the rate card, for local gatherings held indoors the damage is R80k an hour-long set. For outdoor events, she charges 120k.

But that's cheaper compared to her international prices where she allegedly charges $25,000 (about R420,760) for festival gigs and $18,000 (about R302,947) for clubs.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thato Tlhankana, popularly know as Kai, from Kreative Korner said he did not need to clarify the validity of the rate card. 

“I don't think we need to clarify anything. Personally, I don't want to say anything about that.”

Kreative Corner said the widely circulated rate card doing the rounds on social media does not come from their company 

When asked whether the rates card was real, he said: “I don't know, I'm not sure, I can't say anything around the rate card. It's based on a booking, if you are making a booking you'll know what the rate card is.”

