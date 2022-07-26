×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Was that a high five?' — Fans 'certain' AKA and Cassper buried the hatchet

26 July 2022 - 06:00
Cassper and AKA left fans baffled by their sudden high five
Cassper and AKA left fans baffled by their sudden high five
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and AKA shocked tweeps on Sunday when a clip of them high fiveing each other surfaced on Twitter timelines.

The pair were part of Big Zulu’s Celebrity Soccer Games over the weekend.

The clip circulating on Twitter had fans doubting if the feud between the pair ever existed.

The rappers' beef has been raging on for years since AKA slapped Cassper to their never ending boxing match challenges that never really seem to  materialise.

AKA and Cassper formed part of team “hip-hop” at the Celebrity Soccer Games on Sunday at the Wits Soccer Stadium in Johannesburg.

Big Zulu, the rappers were joined by other stars like Kwesta, Sjava, and Tbo Touch. The hip-hop stars  faced off against team “gqom”, captained by DJ Tira, which included the likes of Mampintsha, Naakmusiq, DJ Cleo, and Andile Mpisane.

In another clip, Cassper passed the ball to AKA and it really did seem they were getting along.

Cassper was praised for his goal scoring like a pro and he took to his timeline to thank a fan who was giving him kudos for his mad skills on the pitch. 

“Thank you. I needed to make sure with that one, eish. We were down by 1 goal. NY 7 aka Cash N Carry”

Team hip-hop emerged as winners, beating team gqom 3-2, with Cassper Nyovest scoring one of the three goals.

Big Zulu took to his Instagram timeline to thank all the players involved.

“Ngicela ukuthatha nali ithuba Ngibonge kakhulu kuwo wonke ama Players Hip Hop Maskandi Gqom Piano .Anginawo amagama angachaza indlela engibonga ngayo yayinhle into ngokubambisana Siyabonga kakhulu siyabonga.”

Cassper Nyovest grateful for 'The Braai Show' getting Safta nod

Safta recognised 'The Braai Show' success even after all that drama.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'We need the big festivals back' — Cassper and others welcome 'no mask' announcement

Who's ready to go to big festivals and concerts? Scorpion Kings already has one coming in July!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Zinhle hits back at trolls dragging her for posting AKA on Father’s Day

"May you remember your own advice when you face the same difficulties/situation that you judge others on," DJ Zinhle responded.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

#LoveLivesHere: AKA gushes over bae Nadia Nakai

Get a boyfriend who will post you as much as AKA posts his bae.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Veteran actor Mncedisi Shabangu has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Ma'Mkhize, Andile Mpisane celebrate Sithelo Shozi’s daughter’s b-day but the DJ ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Find a new job!' — Bonang Matheba slams Nathi Mthethwa ... again TshisaLIVE
  4. Sonti Lurayi details moments before they discovered Busisiwe’s body TshisaLIVE
  5. No wedding bells! Tinah Mnumzana clears the air about getting married TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...
Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'