'Was that a high five?' — Fans 'certain' AKA and Cassper buried the hatchet

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and AKA shocked tweeps on Sunday when a clip of them high fiveing each other surfaced on Twitter timelines.
The pair were part of Big Zulu’s Celebrity Soccer Games over the weekend.
The clip circulating on Twitter had fans doubting if the feud between the pair ever existed.
The rappers' beef has been raging on for years since AKA slapped Cassper to their never ending boxing match challenges that never really seem to materialise.
AKA and Cassper formed part of team “hip-hop” at the Celebrity Soccer Games on Sunday at the Wits Soccer Stadium in Johannesburg.
Big Zulu, the rappers were joined by other stars like Kwesta, Sjava, and Tbo Touch. The hip-hop stars faced off against team “gqom”, captained by DJ Tira, which included the likes of Mampintsha, Naakmusiq, DJ Cleo, and Andile Mpisane.
In another clip, Cassper passed the ball to AKA and it really did seem they were getting along.
Cassper was praised for his goal scoring like a pro and he took to his timeline to thank a fan who was giving him kudos for his mad skills on the pitch.
“Thank you. I needed to make sure with that one, eish. We were down by 1 goal. NY 7 aka Cash N Carry”
Team hip-hop emerged as winners, beating team gqom 3-2, with Cassper Nyovest scoring one of the three goals.
Big Zulu took to his Instagram timeline to thank all the players involved.
“Ngicela ukuthatha nali ithuba Ngibonge kakhulu kuwo wonke ama Players Hip Hop Maskandi Gqom Piano .Anginawo amagama angachaza indlela engibonga ngayo yayinhle into ngokubambisana Siyabonga kakhulu siyabonga.”
Image: Instagram/AKA/Cassper Nyovest
