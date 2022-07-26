Watch out, world! Makhadzi is on an international takeover

Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known as Makhadzi, just wrapped up her Canadian tour and is beaming with pride as she jets off to the UK.
The Limpopo-born star took to Instagram on Monday, sharing images from her farewell with the SA High Commissioner-designate to Canada and ambassador, Mr Rieaz Shaik.
With two stops still pending on her international tour, Makhadzi is headed to the UK next.
“The high commissioner of SA embassy and the ambassador in Canada invited me to say goodbye before I catch my flight to the UK. Canada was amazing and I can’t wait to come back. UK, I am ready for you this coming Saturday. I’m sorry tickets for UK are sold out,” she wrote.
TshisaLIVE was still able to buy tickets to Makhadzi’s Birmingham show.
The concert’s organisers said the initial allocation of tickets had sold out, as Makhadzi claimed, and additional space had since opened up.
“The venue for the JamAfro Festival have opened the upper floor to allow more people to attend the festival and this will bring the venue capacity to 4,000,” event promoter, Boniface “Mhofu” Jana of Negos Entertainment told TshisaLIVE.
Makhadzi is headlining the concert alongside Master KG, Freeman, Sulu, Mr Brown, Jah Master, Sam Dondo and Fel Nandi. Additional JamAfro Festivals are planned for later this year in Southern Africa.
The musician recently reflected on her success, saying her first international performances were a dream come true.
“My UK and Canada tour. This is not just a tour but a dream come true. Performing outside my comfort zone means a lot. UK and Canada, are you guys ready to change gears in style?” she wrote on Instagram.
“Travelling around the world has always been something I’ve wanted to do and to be able to do what I love and travel. It’s a dream for me.”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she said she was in awe of how far she had come, having started performing at taxi ranks.
“I could never have imagined it, but I’m extremely grateful. I am definitely going to be making more music. I’m looking forward to investing in my businesses. I still have other business that I’m working towards, so when the time is right, I will venture into those too.”
