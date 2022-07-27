×

TshisaLIVE

'A force to be reckoned with': Thuso Mbedu gets another international nod

27 July 2022 - 13:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Thuso Mbedu is cementing her name as an international star.
Actress Thuso Mbedu is cementing her name as an international star.
Image: Amy Sussman

SA-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu is set to be honoured at this year's International Women of Power Awards.

The star-studded event, hosted by Heirs of Afrika, celebrates powerful women.

Its organisers said Thuso is being honoured for the strides she has taken as an actress. 

"We are honoured to announce the incredible Thuso Mbedu as an honoree for the 2022 International Women of Power Awards. The South African queen is a force to be reckoned with on screen, celebrated for her incredible work in Amazon’s The Underground Railroad and receiving an International Emmy nomination for her role in the drama series Is’Thunzi.

In August last year singer and actress Nandi Madida was honoured at the event, hosted by former Destiny's Child singer Michelle William. 

"Got the best news! Receiving an award in Los Angeles this August in US. Off to celebrate and work with the team.

"Goddess Beauty recipient for the 4th Annual International Women of Power in Los Angeles." she said at the time.

