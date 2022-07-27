DJ Maphorisa has set the record straight after he was accused of exploiting young artists.
This comes after an old interview with Black Crown Gin & Tonic resurfaced on social media, where Kabza De Small spoke of how he had no knowledge of the producer releasing his album.
The Izolo hit maker was recently live on Instagram saying he made a calculated decision and he was the brains behind the success the pair had accomplished together.
“You want to make the Scorpion Kings decision a bad idea. Yes, Kabza didn’t know anything about it, I decided that. That’s the best decision I made for my life, for the culture, for amapiano. A harsh one, but it was the best. Look at us now,” he said.
“I worked on that album, I selected the artwork. I selected the tracks for the first album. If you go to Kabza’s first album you’ll see my name is not there, but I’m probably involved in all of those tracks.”
While Maphorisa has faced a lot of criticism online, he says he deserves more respect than people show him.
“This is my wave, the blueprint, they get it from me. You can’t compete with me, I’m the master. I’m the first n**ga to put WizKid and Burna Boy on a song. You saw me investing in amapiano, investing in Kabza.”
DJ Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims
