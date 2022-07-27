×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa hits back at exploitation claims

27 July 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
DJ Maphorisa speaks on his impact in the music industry.
DJ Maphorisa speaks on his impact in the music industry.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa has set the record straight after he was accused of exploiting young artists.

This comes after an old interview with Black Crown Gin & Tonic resurfaced on social media, where Kabza De Small spoke of how he had no knowledge of the producer releasing his album.

The Izolo hit maker was recently live on Instagram saying he made a calculated decision and he was the brains behind the success the pair had accomplished together.

“You want to make the Scorpion Kings decision a bad idea. Yes, Kabza didn’t know anything about it, I decided that. That’s the best decision I made for my life, for the culture, for amapiano. A harsh one, but it was the best. Look at us now,” he said.

“I worked on that album, I selected the artwork. I selected the tracks for the first album. If you go to Kabza’s first album you’ll see my name is not there, but I’m probably involved in all of those tracks.”

While Maphorisa has faced a lot of criticism online, he says he deserves more respect than people show him.

“This is my wave, the blueprint, they get it from me. You can’t compete with me, I’m the master. I’m the first n**ga to put WizKid and Burna Boy on a song. You saw me investing in amapiano, investing in Kabza.”

READ MORE:

‘O shapile top boy’ — DJ Maphorisa unmoved by man hurling threats at him

"I bet this guy doesn’t have money to pay lawyers. What a lame," tweeted Maphorisa.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Young Stunna gets BET awards 2022 nomination

Young Stunna is nominated in the BET Awards' Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act category
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Maphorisa on begging Samthing Soweto to feature on 'eMcimbini'

"I begged Samthing Soweto, telling him that the song is big," said Phori.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Maphorisa wants his flowers now: 'Please appreciate me while I’m still kicking'

"I took a big sacrifice fighting for y'all. Amapiano guys are all eating now, a dream come true," said Maphorisa.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo calls on Malema to ‘handle’ the president over solar power proposal TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran actor Mncedisi Shabangu has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Ma'Mkhize, Andile Mpisane celebrate Sithelo Shozi’s daughter’s b-day but the DJ ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mohale Motaung laughs off claims he benefited from ‘R5m NSFAS campaign’ TshisaLIVE
  5. 'We're not on the same level' — Gogo Maweni slams Romeo Malepe over 'stolen ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Policing, renewables and importing from Botswana: Ramaphosa lays out plan to ...