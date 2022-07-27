Master KG hit the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after he and his entertainment company Open Mic Productions were issued with a summons for alleged copyright infringement.
In court papers filed at the high court in Pretoria last month, and seen by TshisaLIVE, musician Presley Lebogang "Biblos" Ledwaba and Ntimela Chris " Charmza the DJ" Chauke claimed to have created Jerusalema.
It further stated Master KG allegedly invited both Charmza The DJ and Nomcebo Zikode to his recording studio to work on a new song, only to instead record what would become Jerusalema. It is alleged the star has since performed and profited off the song in alleged violation of Biblos' and Charmza The DJ's copyrights.
Responding to news of the summons, Master KG suggested his accusers were clueless.
"They can't even spell my name well because they know f**oll. I am looking forward to you reporting the outcome of the case, if there is going to be any".
Open Mic Productions also dismissed the claims, labelling them "defamatory and vexatious".
"It is inappropriate to pass allegations as facts, allegations which are not yet tested in court. The appropriate thing to do is to wait until such time that Biblos and DJ Charmza take the stand to speak their case and Open Mic will have an opportunity to disprove the claims made by them," the company said.
‘Everything he touches turns to gold’ — Makhadzi gushes over Master KG amid copyright infringement lawsuit
‘Look at his first piano song. R14m in four months without any dance challenges’
Image: Supplied
As Master KG faces legal battles over alleged copyright infringement, Makhadzi has praised her bae and claimed everything he touches turns to gold.
The star showed him some love and appreciation amid the legal woes over his hit song Jerusalema.
Taking to her Twitter timeline on Tuesday, the star shared a snap she took of Master G's Dali Nguwe music video that is sitting at more than 13-million views.
"Besides zwinzhizwinzi, I am a big fan of Master KG. Truth be told he is multitalented. Everything he touches turns to gold. Look at his first piano song: R13m in four months without any dance challenges. God, please protect Master KG. We want more hits, amen," she wrote.
