A video of EFF leader Julius Malema saying amapiano has fought poverty where government is failing has been thrust into the spotlight.
This comes amid claims private citizens are providing services for the country where government has failed.
Amapiano is undoubtedly the hottest genre inside and outside the country right now, and it has put SA artists on the map like never before.
According to Malema, in a recent episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, the music genre had more of a part to play in combating poverty than government.
He said amapiano has given people a platform to showcase their talents and generate incomes, something the state has failed to do.
“Amapiano has fought poverty big time and has changed the lives of people in a big way, and then you ask yourself: 'What is the state's role? What role did the state play?' Nothing.
“Instead of opening studios in every municipality where people could book for an hour to go and record without paying anything to harness and support [talent],” said Malema.
Has amapiano done more to beat poverty than government? Here’s what Malema thinks
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Malema said Major League DJz were prime examples of how successful amapiano is.
“Look at what amapiano is doing worldwide, internationally. I was in Ibiza and those boys of Major League were making things happen. You've got a genre that is your own and we own it and then you don't support it. Youngsters own their music. There is no longer this business of robbing them,” he said.
Malema recently lived it up with the DJs in Spain.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga recently responded to criticism of government, saying the private sector and government should work together without pointing fingers.
“It’s a partnership thing, it’s a societal issue. It takes a village to raise a child. The private sector is part of the village. Parents are part of the village. Community members are part of the village, and we are all in this together.
“There is no question of finger pointing or saying someone has failed. It is all our responsibility. I am glad the private sector has come to the party in a big way and provided us with support and innovation. The private sector enriches the sector, not ‘fills the gap’," she told TimesLIVE.
