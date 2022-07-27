Here’s how Tamia Mpisane is gearing up as deputy chair of AM Ladies FC

When Tamia Mpisane, wife of Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane, was announced as deputy chair of the club’s women's football team, the news sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, who is her mother-in-law, told TshisaLIVE that launching Royal AM Ladies FC and announcing Tamia as the deputy chair was a perfect way for them to create a legacy for women by women.
The new mom shared with TshisaLIVE that as the newly appointed deputy chair she will set her sights on finding solutions to the lack of recognition of women in sports.
Have you always wanted to venture into the sports industry?
The sports industry has always been a part of my life. I’ve grown up with football around me and it seems fitting this is where I am.
What are the changes you believe are needed in women's sports?
The most glaring issue for me is that women don’t get the same recognition and respect as men in their respective sports. That’s something we hope to tackle and find solutions for.
Besides being part of Royal AM Ladies FC, what are your interests and roles?
I’ve always had an interest in health and fitness. I also love fashion and travelling. Hopefully, one day I’ll have businesses that marry all my interests. For now my focus is women's football.
How do you plan to juggle motherhood and your responsibilities to the team?
It’s a delicate balancing act which I hope to get a hang of. I’m lucky to have strong women around me who have excelled at being moms and being career-driven. I can always pick up the phone and call either of my moms for advice.
MaMkhize said Tamia is from a football family. Her uncle Sifiso Biyela is the owner of Richards Bay FC and it was a natural fit to have her as deputy chair for the team.
“The future of football is in the youth, and why not have the younger generation leading from the front? Tamia is going to contribute significantly to the administration, running and overall success of the ladies team.”
MaMkhize said she had always wanted to put the spotlight on women's football.
“I’ve always noticed women’s football is underrated in SA and I wanted to create awareness. For starters, our national team does not get the recognition they deserve and it’s about time we put the spotlight on women’s football.
"The success of Banyana Banyana is a prime example of why more resources need to be injected in women's football. We’ve already secured a partnership with World Sports Betting that will ensure we make game-changing advancements for women in this sport.”
Here’s how Tamia Mpisane is gearing up as deputy chair of AM Ladies FC
‘The sports industry has always been a part of my life’
Image: Instagram/ Tamia Mpisane
When Tamia Mpisane, wife of Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane, was announced as deputy chair of the club’s women's football team, the news sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, who is her mother-in-law, told TshisaLIVE that launching Royal AM Ladies FC and announcing Tamia as the deputy chair was a perfect way for them to create a legacy for women by women.
The new mom shared with TshisaLIVE that as the newly appointed deputy chair she will set her sights on finding solutions to the lack of recognition of women in sports.
Have you always wanted to venture into the sports industry?
The sports industry has always been a part of my life. I’ve grown up with football around me and it seems fitting this is where I am.
What are the changes you believe are needed in women's sports?
The most glaring issue for me is that women don’t get the same recognition and respect as men in their respective sports. That’s something we hope to tackle and find solutions for.
Besides being part of Royal AM Ladies FC, what are your interests and roles?
I’ve always had an interest in health and fitness. I also love fashion and travelling. Hopefully, one day I’ll have businesses that marry all my interests. For now my focus is women's football.
How do you plan to juggle motherhood and your responsibilities to the team?
It’s a delicate balancing act which I hope to get a hang of. I’m lucky to have strong women around me who have excelled at being moms and being career-driven. I can always pick up the phone and call either of my moms for advice.
MaMkhize said Tamia is from a football family. Her uncle Sifiso Biyela is the owner of Richards Bay FC and it was a natural fit to have her as deputy chair for the team.
“The future of football is in the youth, and why not have the younger generation leading from the front? Tamia is going to contribute significantly to the administration, running and overall success of the ladies team.”
MaMkhize said she had always wanted to put the spotlight on women's football.
“I’ve always noticed women’s football is underrated in SA and I wanted to create awareness. For starters, our national team does not get the recognition they deserve and it’s about time we put the spotlight on women’s football.
"The success of Banyana Banyana is a prime example of why more resources need to be injected in women's football. We’ve already secured a partnership with World Sports Betting that will ensure we make game-changing advancements for women in this sport.”
MORE
‘We need to do more to celebrate you’ — SA celebs praise Banyana Banyana
MaMkhize shares why she made Tamia Mpisane deputy chair at Royal AM Ladies FC
Andile Mpisane’s wife Tamia named deputy chair of Royal AM Ladies
MaMkhize buys Celtic Ladies, renames it Royal AM Ladies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos