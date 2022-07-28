×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Beyoncé must work with her’ — Tweeps can’t get enough of Kamo Mphela’s performance

28 July 2022 - 06:17
This is the second time Kamo Mphela has brought Twitter to a standstill after her live performance.
This is the second time Kamo Mphela has brought Twitter to a standstill after her live performance.
Image: Instagram/ Kamo Mphela

Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela mesmerised tweeps with her ensemble at the Scorpion Kings Live show that took place over the weekend at SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.

The clip was still trending on Wednesday, with fans praising her and her crew for always giving electrifying performances. Some suggested the star had already reached international status.

“If she charges anything less than R300K she must up her price. This is a world class performance. Kamo Mphela is a lot. Beyoncé must work with her,” one fan tweeted.

This is not the first time the dancer and singer has set the socials ablaze with her talent and live performances.

Her performance at the DStv MVCA awards last month saw her hit the Twitter trends list.

Social media personality Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi shared the stage with the amapiano sensation that night, and gushed over her. 

He said it was one of the best things that has happened in his life. 

Sharing a clip of them dancing, he wrote: “The opening clip was our expression of how much we love Kamo, how we appreciate and believe in her, how much she makes us express our power and femininity and feeling sexy, how we take our power back through her music, and then it moved to us sharing a stage with her. One of the best things that has ever happened in my life”.

Here's a glimpse at some of the reactions to Kamo's latest performance:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SNAPS | Here are SA celebs who rocked Afro Nation Festival in Portugal

If you were wondering why some amapiano musicians and DJs were not at the Durban July this weekend, wonder no more.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

‘Kamo, bless your heart’ — Coachella Randy thanks Kamo Mphela for sharing her spotlight

"My friends and family know how much I wished to do this and you made it all possible because of the heart you have," Randy said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Zakes Bantwini leads SAMA28 nominations with seven nods

Zakes Bantwini's album 'Ghetto King' has earned him seven nominations.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Kamo Mphela shook! Her name used to release music on a streaming platform

"Someone released music under my name, which is wild - like why would you do that babe?" she wrote
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo calls on Malema to ‘handle’ the president over solar power proposal TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran actor Mncedisi Shabangu has died TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We're not on the same level' — Gogo Maweni slams Romeo Malepe over 'stolen ... TshisaLIVE
  4. From 'annoying' to 'clueless' — 3 times Bonang has slammed Nathi Mthethwa TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize shares why she made Tamia Mpisane deputy chair at Royal AM Ladies FC TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...