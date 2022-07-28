Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela mesmerised tweeps with her ensemble at the Scorpion Kings Live show that took place over the weekend at SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.
The clip was still trending on Wednesday, with fans praising her and her crew for always giving electrifying performances. Some suggested the star had already reached international status.
“If she charges anything less than R300K she must up her price. This is a world class performance. Kamo Mphela is a lot. Beyoncé must work with her,” one fan tweeted.
This is not the first time the dancer and singer has set the socials ablaze with her talent and live performances.
Her performance at the DStv MVCA awards last month saw her hit the Twitter trends list.
Social media personality Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi shared the stage with the amapiano sensation that night, and gushed over her.
He said it was one of the best things that has happened in his life.
Sharing a clip of them dancing, he wrote: “The opening clip was our expression of how much we love Kamo, how we appreciate and believe in her, how much she makes us express our power and femininity and feeling sexy, how we take our power back through her music, and then it moved to us sharing a stage with her. One of the best things that has ever happened in my life”.
Here's a glimpse at some of the reactions to Kamo's latest performance:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Beyoncé must work with her’ — Tweeps can’t get enough of Kamo Mphela’s performance
Image: Instagram/ Kamo Mphela
Amapiano sensation Kamo Mphela mesmerised tweeps with her ensemble at the Scorpion Kings Live show that took place over the weekend at SunBet Arena, Time Square, in Pretoria.
The clip was still trending on Wednesday, with fans praising her and her crew for always giving electrifying performances. Some suggested the star had already reached international status.
“If she charges anything less than R300K she must up her price. This is a world class performance. Kamo Mphela is a lot. Beyoncé must work with her,” one fan tweeted.
This is not the first time the dancer and singer has set the socials ablaze with her talent and live performances.
Her performance at the DStv MVCA awards last month saw her hit the Twitter trends list.
Social media personality Oratile “Coachella Randy” Masedi shared the stage with the amapiano sensation that night, and gushed over her.
He said it was one of the best things that has happened in his life.
Sharing a clip of them dancing, he wrote: “The opening clip was our expression of how much we love Kamo, how we appreciate and believe in her, how much she makes us express our power and femininity and feeling sexy, how we take our power back through her music, and then it moved to us sharing a stage with her. One of the best things that has ever happened in my life”.
Here's a glimpse at some of the reactions to Kamo's latest performance:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
SNAPS | Here are SA celebs who rocked Afro Nation Festival in Portugal
‘Kamo, bless your heart’ — Coachella Randy thanks Kamo Mphela for sharing her spotlight
SNAPS | Zakes Bantwini leads SAMA28 nominations with seven nods
Kamo Mphela shook! Her name used to release music on a streaming platform
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos