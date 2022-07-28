×

TshisaLIVE

Big Hash opens up about his mom's cancer and fears he's been living with

'My heart's been the heaviest it's ever been. Fear did that'

28 July 2022 - 10:30
Rapper The Big Hash plans on putting all the emotions he has felt on his debut album 'Better Late than Never.'
Image: Instagram/ Big Hash

Rapper The Big Hash said he has lived eight months of his life in fear and he is ready to put all those emotions into his new music.

In a lengthy Instagram post he shared on Wednesday, he said his mother's diagnosis a few months ago and other hardships have steered him on a different path with his debut album.   

He said the plans he had for his music have changed entirely because “real life got in the way”. 

In December, the doctors found a tumour in my mother's brain. She's spent time in and out of the hospital since. There's a day when I almost thought she was leaving me behind and I've never felt that helpless in my life. Then I had actual friends leave without saying goodbye ... my heart's been the heaviest it's ever been. Fear did that. Fear of not knowing what comes next. The fear of how dark my thoughts can get.”

The rapper said his fans will get to hear all about it in his new music dropping soon.

“Above all else, the fear of not seeing tomorrow.So I decided to get it off my chest and put it into my next offering: My debut album Better Late Than Never ...I wanted to drop the deluxe for Aries and move onto Heartbreak Hotel but real life got in the way and pointed me in this direction.” 

The rapper, whose real name is Tshegetso Reabetswe Kungwane, took a social media hiatus in mid-March and revealed he was finalising his album.

Taking to Instagram stories he shared he was going off the radar and planned to finish recording his album.

