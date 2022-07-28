Cape Town band Woman2Woman cracks the nod from Viola Davis for Beyoncé cover
Cape Town-based band Woman2Woman has gone viral again after Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis shared a clip of their racy performance.
In 2017, Felicity Kiran, Anray Amansure and Lauren-Lee Bock did a parody of Beyoncé's Irreplaceable on the breakfast show Expresso. The video went viral, with more than 1 million views on the YouTube page at the time of publishing.
Taking to Instagram recently, Davis shared the video on her timeline.
“Me talking to my anxiety and self doubt ... (I’m the sista in the black dress)” Viola wrote.
Watch the video below:
In statements shared with TshisaLIVE, the group spoke about how in awe they were at the number of views their performance had garnered and catching the attention of celebrities.
“I was really shocked and pleasantly surprised when I woke up the next morning and seeing that people mentioned me in the Viola Davis post,” Lauren-Lee said.
Felicity said they hoped that they're viral moment could help them scoop a collaboration with Beyoncé for a possible remix.
“Oh my word did Viola just say I'm the sista in black! #Donttouch! I'm honoured ... We would love to do a remix with the brilliant Beyoncé,” she said.