Cape Town band Woman2Woman cracks the nod from Viola Davis for Beyoncé cover

Cape Town-based band Woman2Woman has gone viral again after Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis shared a clip of their racy performance.

In 2017, Felicity Kiran, Anray Amansure and Lauren-Lee Bock did a parody of Beyoncé's Irreplaceable on the breakfast show Expresso. The video went viral, with more than 1 million views on the YouTube page at the time of publishing.

Taking to Instagram recently, Davis shared the video on her timeline.

“Me talking to my anxiety and self doubt ... (I’m the sista in the black dress)” Viola wrote.

Watch the video below: