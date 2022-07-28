×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Connie Ferguson announces official launch date of the Ferguson Foundation

28 July 2022 - 08:00
Connie Ferguson announced that the Ferguson Foundation will be launched in August
Connie Ferguson announced that the Ferguson Foundation will be launched in August
Image: Supplied/Showmax

The wheels are back in motion for the Ferguson Foundation to take off.

Businesswoman, seasoned actress and co-founder of Ferguson Films Connie Ferguson announced the launch date and gala dinner for the foundation this week.

Her husband, late actor and co-founder of Ferguson Films Shona Ferguson, died last year before he could realise his vision.

Shona announced before his passing that his family production company, Ferguson Films, was opening a school to groom young talent.

“The official launch of the Ferguson Foundation is on the way. Thank you for your patience and support in the build-up to the big day, and all the activities we have been undertaking. The Ferguson Foundation Gala Launch, in loving memory of our co-founder Shona Ferguson, will be held on Friday August 5 2022.

“I am looking forward to having you join us in the fruition of this vision and celebration of the life of a true visionary of empowerment and upliftment,” Connie wrote. 

Before his passing, Shona said the foundation was going to be a ladder for young creatives. 

“The Fergusons will set up a school that will educate and inspire upcoming film enthusiasts, and internships will be made available to deserving individuals. Our vision is to equip them with the tools they need to know about film production”. 

Ferguson Films are behind several hit productions, including RockvilleKings Of JoburgThe Queen, Unmarried  and The Throne.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Connie Ferguson thanks SA after winning favourite personality of the year award

"I’m glad I dragged myself to the #dstvmvca to personally receive the #favoritepersonalityaward."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I was blessed to parent with you’ — Connie pens note to Shona Ferguson on Father’s Day

"Thank you for showing it’s not that hard to be a good father."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Shona Ferguson tears up as he tells Connie how much she means to him

"Your spirit lives forever SHO. Thank you for the everlasting birthday wishes. I love you for eternity!" Connie captioned the touching video.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson's heartfelt letter to her late hubby Shona Ferguson will have you deep in the feels.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo calls on Malema to ‘handle’ the president over solar power proposal TshisaLIVE
  2. Veteran actor Mncedisi Shabangu has died TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We're not on the same level' — Gogo Maweni slams Romeo Malepe over 'stolen ... TshisaLIVE
  4. From 'annoying' to 'clueless' — 3 times Bonang has slammed Nathi Mthethwa TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize shares why she made Tamia Mpisane deputy chair at Royal AM Ladies FC TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...