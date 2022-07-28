'Is this a joke or o serious?'- Cassper hopes DJ Cleo wants to fight him in the ring

Cassper Nyovest told DJ Cleo he is never one to back down from a challenge in a boxing ring.

He is once again causing a stir on Twitter with his boxing match offers.

DJ Cleo took to his Twitter line on Tuesday to reply to a fan who asked if he was OK after facing the rapper on the football pitch. “I might just have to equalise in the boxing ring,” he replied

Nyovest responded to ask if the “Grootman” was serious about the challenge.

“He he ... Grootman what are you saying? You know I don't back down from being called out in a boxing fight. Is this a joke or are you serious?”

This is the second boxing match possibility after Celeb City. Last week Priddy Ugly challenged him.

“Ek se Abhuti Billiato, I was never scared. You hit my line & called me up about a fight & I gladly said yes. I didn’t hesitate, I didn’t stutter. If you 'Iron Mike' [are] for real, you can’t be fighting people who can’t fight. Seems to me like you [are] the scared one. You got my number,” he tweeted.