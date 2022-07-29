Celeste Ntuli talks about her one-woman show and her Honey TV gig

Celeste is never one to mince her words, and she said from presenting the show she had her own personal moments of reflection.
Award-winning comedienne and actress Celeste Ntuli is adding presenter to her name, and says she is the right fit for Will He Say Yes?, a show set to debut on Honey TV this Saturday.
She's never been one to colour inside the lines and who better to present an unconventional show where women propose to their partners than Celeste, who told TshisaLIVE she didn't audition for the show.
“I like it because it's such a nice human story. The show speaks volumes on love and the rules that have been there that this one must do this, and that one must do that and the cultural clash that comes with it, inasmuch as you can say you can just propose but what do we do with lobola, that I found interesting. So I asked the people who came on the show, what do we do with lobola, because our show as done this in a different way that what culture could've done. So I think that level is going to be interesting.
“I think I bring much more humour in terms of how these people are anxious to do this, so I had a great time to see them throughout the day much more confident and relaxed. We've also had a beautiful love story where a man cried and said 'wow I wish I did it first'. It's been a beautiful thing to experience, seeing love unfold in many different ways.”
