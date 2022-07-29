×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘It’s all lies’ — Israel Matseke Zulu slams rumours he is set to star alongside Samuel L Jackson

29 July 2022 - 10:40
Joy Mphande Journalist
Israel Matseke Zulu reacts to rumours he has a film brewing with Samuel L. Jackson.
Israel Matseke Zulu reacts to rumours he has a film brewing with Samuel L. Jackson.
Image: Via Instagram

Israel Matseke Zulu has refuted claims he's set to star alongside American actor Samuel L Jackson.

This after a tweep started the rumour when he congratulated the actor for an alleged new project that would see the former Gomora star act alongside the Hollywood actor on a Netflix project.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Friday, Israel said there was no such thing and the report was one of many lies people have spread about him on social media.

“It's all lies. I don't know anything about it. You know how social media is. There was even a time when they said I was dead, so I think it's one of those things,” he said.

Thinking it was true, Thabo Rametsi took to his Instagram timeline to share an image claiming the actor was expected to co-star alongside side Samuel in an upcoming Netflix film for 2023.

The actor shared a congratulatory message to the fellow thespian.

I’ve always considered Mr Samuel L Jackson the Israel Matseke Zulu of America. If this is real I hope there is no language censorship. Because it’s going to be the most entertaining vulgar project ever. LOL,” he wrote.

Pallance Dladla, Lerato Mvelase, Mpho Sebeng, Mampho Brescia and others expressed their anticipation of the news.

In 2021 rumours spread that the actor had died when he went mum on social media, but Israel came out to set the record straight, revealing he had his left leg amputated after he battled with gangrene for seven years.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, the 46-year-old said losing his leg did not affecte his confidence as he was one of a kind.

“My status, my craft will never be matched by anyone. I'm irreplaceable and irresistible, I'm like one of the icons Nelson Mandela, Lebo Mathosa,  Brenda Fassie, Mandoza.”

'The River', 'DAM', 'Tali’s Baby Diary' lead Saftas with 11 nods each

Take note of the voting lines opening soon before your fave gets snubbed.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Payola is serious' — Israel Matseke-Zulu on Lesedi FM DJ returning payola bribes

Israel Matseke-Zulu speaks on how bribes in the entertainment industry affect artists.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Israel Matseke Zulu opens up about his upbringing in Gomora

"It is because of my sister, mother and grandmother that I am still alive and strong in my resolution to make sure that I give back to this ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo calls on Malema to ‘handle’ the president over solar power proposal TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson announces official launch date of the Ferguson Foundation TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Cyril hates us' — Pearl Thusi unimpressed with Ramaphosa's energy plan TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Everything he touches turns to gold’ — Makhadzi gushes over Master KG amid ... TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize shares why she made Tamia Mpisane deputy chair at Royal AM Ladies FC TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...