Lerato Kganyago sets record straight on who owns the hotel she showed off on Valentine’s Day

Lerato Kganyago has had the last laugh after she was questioned over the ownership of a luxury hotel she received as a Valentine’s Day gift earlier this year.

This after City Press recently reported that sources claimed Kganyago is the “face of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, not its owner”.

The media personality took to her timeline to share a statement disputing the claims.

“12 On Hillel would like to publicly rectify misinformation in the press and social media pertaining to Ms Lerato Kganyago's ownership in our properties.

“We can confirm Ms Kganyago is owner of AMOUR Restaurant as well as part owner of 12 On Hillel property. We dispel all information resorted otherwise as false and malicious, and we have already taken legal action against City Press,” read the statement.

In the post, Lerato also shared title deed documents.

“FYI (For your information). Have a blessed day,” she captioned the post.