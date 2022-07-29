Lerato Kganyago sets record straight on who owns the hotel she showed off on Valentine’s Day
‘We can confirm Ms Kganyago is owner of Amour Restaurant as well as part owner of 12 On Hillel property. We dispel all information otherwise as false and malicious’
Lerato Kganyago has had the last laugh after she was questioned over the ownership of a luxury hotel she received as a Valentine’s Day gift earlier this year.
This after City Press recently reported that sources claimed Kganyago is the “face of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa, not its owner”.
The media personality took to her timeline to share a statement disputing the claims.
“12 On Hillel would like to publicly rectify misinformation in the press and social media pertaining to Ms Lerato Kganyago's ownership in our properties.
“We can confirm Ms Kganyago is owner of AMOUR Restaurant as well as part owner of 12 On Hillel property. We dispel all information resorted otherwise as false and malicious, and we have already taken legal action against City Press,” read the statement.
In the post, Lerato also shared title deed documents.
“FYI (For your information). Have a blessed day,” she captioned the post.
On Valentine’s Day this year, the Metro FM personality unveiled her hubby Thami Ndlela's Valentine's gift on her social media — an investment in a hotel and restaurant named after her.
The media personality took to Instagram to reveal her husband assisted her in renovating a mansion she turned into a five-star boutique hotel, called 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa.
The hotel also has a restaurant called Amour(French for love, which is a direct translation of Lerato).
“Some of you might have seen what it looked like before, a few months ago when I posted it on my Insta' stories. I can’t wait for you to see the final product. He said: 'Stop stressing Hold my Taelo umfazi wam (my wife), let me show you something,'” she wrote.
The fancy hotel is located in Northcliff, Johannesburg, with a penthouse booking fee of R100k a night.