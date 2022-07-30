The nominees for the first DStv Content Creator Awards have been announced and Khanyisa Madubula, popularly known as Khanyisa Unfiltered, is beaming with pride after finding herself in the comedy award category.
The social media sensation from Cape Town is nominated alongside Prev Reddy, Suhayl Essa, Nadia Jaftha and Tricia Mpisi.
“It's really validating. Outside the love and support I get and outside the fact that I'm sure and love what I do, it's validating when it is recognised professionally,” she told TshisaLIVE.
When she started creating content on social media, Khanyisa was going through a rough patch after losing her job in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
“My friends have always told me I've got a comedic side. I was going through the most during Covid-19 and never have I thought I would be in this space I am in right now. To work and be in the same space with people who I grew up watching, all the legends like Simphiwe Dana and others, to be able to sit at the same table is crazy.”
Khanyisa said her mission is to use her content to help people.
“I've always wanted to help people, not knowing that my content actually helps people, and I'm doing what I wanted to do ,which is travelling and helping people. I tap into a moment of nostalgia. I always try not to make my content triggering. I always tap into the good moments,”
Khanyisa Unfiltered chats about her DStv Content Creator Awards nod
Image: Instagram/ Khanyisa Unfiltered via Blaq Smith
