×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

RHOD star Jojo Robinson talks about her healing after cosmetic surgery

“Upwards and onwards and one day closer to the sexiest Jojo that ever lived”

30 July 2022 - 12:00
Jojo Robinson from 'The Real Housewives of Durban' said she was getting closer to the sexiest Jojo that ever lived after she said she was recovering well after cosmetic surgery.
Jojo Robinson from 'The Real Housewives of Durban' said she was getting closer to the sexiest Jojo that ever lived after she said she was recovering well after cosmetic surgery.
Image: Supplied

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Jojo Robinson has taken to her Instagram to share her healing journey five days after going under the knife.

The star has been sharing her journey on her Instagram stories since she had her cosmetic surgery called abdominoplasty with lipo all around with a floating belly button.

“5 days post tho and I’m slowly feeling more human. I managed to finally shower last night the first time since surgery (I wasn’t able to because of the foam wrap around my stomach and the blood pipe coming out my hip). I was also able to come off the morphine painkillers and switch to just normal myprodol.

“I’m still extremely swollen and I can’t really do much, but the best part for me is that each day I’m better than the day before. The wrap I still have to wear for the next 5 weeks is extremely uncomfortable and I’m also still stuck wearing the ugliest compression socks to help with blood flow for the next week. But we move ... upwards and onwards and one day closer to the sexiest Jojo that ever lived,” she wrote recently.

Jojo joins the star of Diamond and Dolls star Eva Modika, who told TshisaLIVE she felt more confident after her R65,000 Brazilian butt lift and liposuction

Eva travelled to Turkey after a friend from Tanzania recommended the clinic and the doctor to her. 

“I had been planning to do the procedure for some time. I can’t wait for a full recovery, the pain is worth it. It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need,” she said. 

'Something's off vs It's giving wealth! 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' splits Twitter

Some viewers were immediately put off by the Cape Town version of the reality show, while others loved it from the get-go!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Londie London shares clip of her surprise baby shower

"I really felt appreciated, loved & supported on this new journey I’m about to embark on. I appreciate your kindness now and always."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Real Housewives of Cape Town' promises to serve opulence and drama

The 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic in July.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | RHOD star Mabusi spills the tea about her bae in Nigeria & why she cut Nonku off

"You put in more work than a normal relationship."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago sets record straight on who owns the hotel she showed off on ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson announces official launch date of the Ferguson Foundation TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Cyril hates us' — Pearl Thusi unimpressed with Ramaphosa's energy plan TshisaLIVE
  4. Sizwe Dhlomo calls on Malema to ‘handle’ the president over solar power proposal TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘It’s all lies’ — Israel Matseke Zulu slams rumours he is set to star alongside ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way
‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...