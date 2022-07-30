RHOD star Jojo Robinson talks about her healing after cosmetic surgery
“Upwards and onwards and one day closer to the sexiest Jojo that ever lived”
Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Jojo Robinson has taken to her Instagram to share her healing journey five days after going under the knife.
The star has been sharing her journey on her Instagram stories since she had her cosmetic surgery called abdominoplasty with lipo all around with a floating belly button.
“5 days post tho and I’m slowly feeling more human. I managed to finally shower last night the first time since surgery (I wasn’t able to because of the foam wrap around my stomach and the blood pipe coming out my hip). I was also able to come off the morphine painkillers and switch to just normal myprodol.
“I’m still extremely swollen and I can’t really do much, but the best part for me is that each day I’m better than the day before. The wrap I still have to wear for the next 5 weeks is extremely uncomfortable and I’m also still stuck wearing the ugliest compression socks to help with blood flow for the next week. But we move ... upwards and onwards and one day closer to the sexiest Jojo that ever lived,” she wrote recently.
Jojo joins the star of Diamond and Dolls star Eva Modika, who told TshisaLIVE she felt more confident after her R65,000 Brazilian butt lift and liposuction
Eva travelled to Turkey after a friend from Tanzania recommended the clinic and the doctor to her.
“I had been planning to do the procedure for some time. I can’t wait for a full recovery, the pain is worth it. It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need,” she said.