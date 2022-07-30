RHOD star Jojo Robinson talks about her healing after cosmetic surgery

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Jojo Robinson has taken to her Instagram to share her healing journey five days after going under the knife.

The star has been sharing her journey on her Instagram stories since she had her cosmetic surgery called abdominoplasty with lipo all around with a floating belly button.

“5 days post tho and I’m slowly feeling more human. I managed to finally shower last night the first time since surgery (I wasn’t able to because of the foam wrap around my stomach and the blood pipe coming out my hip). I was also able to come off the morphine painkillers and switch to just normal myprodol.

“I’m still extremely swollen and I can’t really do much, but the best part for me is that each day I’m better than the day before. The wrap I still have to wear for the next 5 weeks is extremely uncomfortable and I’m also still stuck wearing the ugliest compression socks to help with blood flow for the next week. But we move ... upwards and onwards and one day closer to the sexiest Jojo that ever lived,” she wrote recently.