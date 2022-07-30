WATCH | Big Zulu gives waiter hefty tip for showing him ‘respect’
Big Zulu is leading by example as he encourages his followers to show appreciation for people providing them service by giving tips.
The rapper took to his timeline sharing a video of him asking the waitress how much she wished to get as a tip after she knelt to serve him.
“Zehlise mtanomuntu uzophila kahle unaphakade ... inhlonipho nje ... abafwethu nodadewethu basebenza kanzima for imindeni yabo nempilo ... siyacela nje nibobanika amaTip nje okuse mandleni tip noma yin iyawenza umehluko.”
Loosely translated into English: “Humble yourself and you will live a good life forever. Only respect. Our brothers and sisters work so hard for their families and lives. Please give them tips, whatever you can afford. Whatever it is, it will make a difference, he captioned the post.
Watch the video below:
Traditionally, women tend to kneel when serving their partners’ or elders’ food as a sign of respect.
In early March Big Zulu shared a video of a waitress who served him pizza while on her knees and spoke of how he was flattered by the gesture.
“Zehlise mtanomuntu intombi eshelelwa ubuhle bayo kodwa ithathelwa impatho yayo injabulo yakho ilele kwinhlonipho.”
Loosely translated into English: “Humble yourself child, a girl gets approached for her beauty but gets taken (dowry/lobola) for the way she carries herself. Your happiness lies in your respect.”