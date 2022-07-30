The first look at the long-awaited Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, has finally been unveiled and fans can't help but swoon over Chadwick Boseman's tribute in the movie.
The film, set to premier in cinemas on November 11, comes after the passing of the award-winning actor who played T’Challa the King of Wakanda in the first release.
Connie Chiume, who featured in the first film and is rumoured to be in the sequel as well, shared a video on her timeline with her followers.
“I've got goosebumps.” she wrote on her Instagram timeline.
WATCH | 'Black Panther' trailer drops and it's giving goosebumps!
Connie Chiume's daughter, actress Nothando Mabuza, took to her timeline beaming with pride over her mothers success.
“You can imagine how my family feels this morning ... I am a proud daughter man! @conniechiume you have done it again queen!” she captioned the post.
Speaking at the Comic-Con on Saturday director Ryan Coogler recalled a heartfelt story remembering Chadwick and his anticipation when having to see the footage from the first release of the film.
“Chad is no longer with us physically but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film and we also put our passion,” People Magazine quoted him as saying.
See some of the reactions from the trailer below:
