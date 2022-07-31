×

TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest teases another Fill Up — Here’s where fans want it to be

31 July 2022 - 12:00
Cassper Nyovest is ready to take his fans on a ride after he teased about another Fill Up concert.
Cassper Nyovest is ready to take his fans on a ride after he teased about another Fill Up concert.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is ready for another one of his iconic Fill Ups, and said he is taking this one all the way to the top.

After a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his fans are thirsty for his shows, with some pitching the show go to Eastern Cape or Free State.

He shared on his Twitter timeline that he was feeling inspired again and might have the right venue for his sixth installment of Fill Up.

"I think I have the right venue for Fill Up. I am inspired. This is Cassper Nyovest like you've never seen before. You have to see this. I'm talking it all the way to the top," he tweeted.

The last time the rapper had a Fill Up was a year before Covid-19 hit, in his home province of the North West. 

#FillUpMaskoff hit the trends list immediately with fans sharing where they want the concert to next be held . 

"Just host it in Bloemfontein on the last Sunday of Macufe because we don't have a team for Macufe Cup. Might as well," tweeted one.

Under his belt the rapper has the dome in 2015,  Orlando Stadium in 2016, FNB Stadium in 2017, Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in 2018 and his last one at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

Cassper's last concert hit a snag with sponsorships.

No sponsors from the North West government yet. Santse ke kopa thuso. It's hard outchea, bro,” he told fans at the start of November.

He said he struggled every year to pull off the concert.

“One would think they would be fighting to be part of the property now, but nah. It's hard for a black entrepreneur in SA, bro. It's so hard. But we soldier on."

A few weeks later he announced a sponsorship with Samsung and indicated things were looking up.

