TshisaLIVE

Former ‘Imbewu: The Seed’ star Nonsindiso Gcaba is officially off the market

31 July 2022 - 16:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Nonsindiso Gcaba ties the knot.
Actress Nonsindiso Gcaba ties the knot.
Image: Instagram/ Nonsindiso Gcaba

Congratulations are in order for Nonsindiso Gcaba after she revealed she got hitched. 

The former Imbewu: The Seed  star took to her Instagram, recently sharing images of what she wore at her lobola ceremony, which according to her post, took place on July 23.

see some of the images below:

Wedding bells have been ringing in celebville.

Asanda Foji and her husband also sealed the deal after completing their cultural matrimonial process, welcoming the bride in a ceremony called the Ukwamkelwa Komkhwenyana.

The actress has been taking to her Instagram timeline, sharing snaps from the ceremony in the Eastern Cape.

In the post, Asanda recalled how her husband promised to marry her five years ago, gushing over how he kept his word.

“When he and his uncles came back again last week to rightfully claim his wife and their makoti, I thought “My king, my baby love, my nunus, my soul mate has really kept his word and did right by me after every heartbreak, setback, evil we have had to fight against together,” she wrote.

In another post, Asanda said growing up in a house with five children and a single mother, she always wanted to start her own family and be in a living, long marriage and she is happy it's become her reality.

This date was changed so many times. My husband and I were both starting to doubt if it’ll ever happen, but what God puts in place no man can ever remove or change. What is meant to be, no-one and nothing can stop. My soul mate and I were finally blessed with what we’ve wanted the most for years and it could not have been possible without our Lord God,” she wrote in another post.

