Halala! Bucee Mtshali welcomes age 31 with a beautiful baby bump

Congratulations are in order for Lockdown actress Busisiwe Mtshali who has announced that she’s expecting her first bundle of joy.

Taking to her Instagram on her 31st birthday, the actress shared beautiful snaps showing off her baby bump.

“Here’s to 31. Deeply grateful for it all,” said the mommy-to-be.

Her friends and fans filled up her comment section to wish Busi and her partner all the best in their new chapter.

“Look at God and his marvellous blessings. Congratulations, my loves. Thixo anisikelele. Anibahle,” said her bestie Zola Nombona.

“Congratulations. The greatest blessing from God!” said Hungani Ndlovu, another actor who is a father-to-be himself.

“Mamas! Congratulations! May God cover you in this beautiful season,” said Candice Modiselle.

See their snaps below: