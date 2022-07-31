×

TshisaLIVE

Halala! Bucee Mtshali welcomes age 31 with a beautiful baby bump

Friends, fans shower actress and her partner with love and good wishes for new chapter in their lives

31 July 2022 - 14:00
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
'Lockdown' star Busisiwe Mtshali has a bun in the oven.
Image: Instagram/Busisiwe Mtshali

Congratulations are in order for Lockdown actress Busisiwe Mtshali who has announced that she’s expecting her first bundle of joy.

Taking to her Instagram on her 31st birthday, the actress shared beautiful snaps showing off her baby bump.

Here’s to 31. Deeply grateful for it all,” said the mommy-to-be.

Her friends and fans filled up her comment section to wish Busi and her partner all the best in their new chapter.

“Look at God and his marvellous blessings. Congratulations, my loves. Thixo anisikelele. Anibahle,” said her bestie Zola Nombona.

“Congratulations. The greatest blessing from God!” said Hungani Ndlovu, another actor who is a father-to-be himself.

Mamas! Congratulations! May God cover you in this beautiful season,” said Candice Modiselle.

See their snaps below:

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2020, Busisiwe spoke about how proud she was of her growth in the industry. She also touched on the growth of her social media following and how that number has grown organically as opposed to having to put on an Instagram life image to attract more followers.

She said it was a relief to know that the people who follow her did it for the real her.

She said it was better to gain authentic supporters than to curate a tailor-made Instagram fake life to maintain people who follow you for an image.

“I have been fortunate to grow with my followers. It has been a slow and gradual growth that I am grateful for because the people that follow me genuinely appreciate my work and who I am as the artist behind the work.

“I’m glad that is the case because I don’t think I’m being followed because of my aesthetics. Like I don’t have that whole Instagram aesthetic, you know the ‘Insta life’ vibe. I am just genuinely authentic even on my social media and I think people follow me because of that. If I had to curate content for the ‘gram, I’d die. I’d probably fall off the wagon after two days,” she said at the time.

