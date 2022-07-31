×

‘Lots of water and exercise’ — Pearl Thusi shares her beauty secrets

31 July 2022 - 08:00
Joy Mphande Journalist
Actress Pearl Thusi reveals how she achieved getting a flat stomach in six months.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Media personality Pearl Thusi has shared the secret behind staying lean and fit.

Taking to Twitter this week, the media personality and actress said after feeling lazy and uncomfortable, she embarked on a journey where she was cognisant of her diet and staying active. 

In a Twitter thread Pearl revealed she had lost 10kg in six months, jokingly saying she went from weighing 74kg to “63 & 65” depending on which time of the day you weigh her.

“It’s also about what you eat and removing toxins in your body through exercise, babe. What you put on your skin isn’t the most important. Lots of water and exercise and a healthy diet is really the first step to hair and skin care tbh [to be honest],” she wrote. 

“Having a nice booty is great, but nothing beats a flat stomach.”

