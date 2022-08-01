×

TshisaLIVE

‘I don’t think it’ll ever stop hurting’ — Lerato Zah Moloi remembers her late mother Sarah Moloi

01 August 2022 - 16:07
Joy Mphande Journalist
Lerato Moloi lost her mother, veteran actress Candy Moloi, to cancer in 2020.
Image: Steve Tanchel

Lerato Zah Moloi says she's still struggling to come to terms with her mother’s death. 

Candy, best known for her role as Vho-Makhadzi on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, died in a Pretoria hospital on July 28 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was 67.

Marking two years since her passing, Lerato spoke about how she was struggling to cope with her death.

“It's been two years. It still hurts like it happened a few minutes ago. I don't think it'll ever stop hurting but I've learnt to live with this numbing pain,” she wrote. 

The actress recalled sharing fond memories her mother and how she loved Joshua Kadison's hit song Beautiful In My Eyes.

“Ma taught me the lyrics when she played it for me the first time and almost daily after then we would play it on full blast maybe 10 times. It has become one of my favourite songs too because it reminds me of the fondest memories we shared together.

“I hold on to those memories dearly. I guess that's all we can do when we lose the loves of our lives. Memories don't die like people do. My love for you knows no bounds nor end, my Queen.”

