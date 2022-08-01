×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Nomcebo Zikode gets honorary certificate in Tunisia for 'Jerusalema'

01 August 2022 - 06:00
Nomcebo Zikode has thanked Tunisia for awarding her an honorary certificate
Nomcebo Zikode has thanked Tunisia for awarding her an honorary certificate
Image: Supplied

Musician Nomcebo Zikode's song Jerusalema continues to win her accolades and recognition from across the world.

The star is in Tunisia for a festival and taking to her Instagram timeline recently, she shared a clip of her performance and  revealed that she received a certificate of recognition from Tunisia. 

She said she wrote Jerusalema in her mother tongue and was thankful for the awards she received from writing the song.  

“Ngiyibhalile (Yes I wrote it) ngolimu lwami lwebele ngaphinde ngayiculangisho inkunzi malanga yengoma usukasambe into oyoze uyilahle eyoba khona nasemlandwini n this is my truth Thank you Tunisia for awarding me with this honorary certificate”

Nomcebo Zikode has celebrated the hit single Jersusalema becoming the highest earning gold status song in Mzansi. 

The singer took to her Instagram timeline to reflect on her musical journey since the song she wrote and sang went viral and became a global hit after its release in 2020.

“I wrote and performed Jerusalema in my language, isiZulu. The success it has had has been recognised around the world and today it is the highest earning song in SA, earning gold status @riaa_awards,” she wrote.

Nomcebo said though some have tried to downplay her success, the achievement was the tip of the iceberg because she was yet to mark many more milestones. 

“My story is far from over. I’ve lived an amazing life with great people who have helped me throughout my ups and downs. Though some people have attempted to dim my light and downplay my work and achievement.h

While Jerusalema continues to make strides abroad, summons were issued against Master G and his entertainment company Open Mic Productions for alleged copyright infringement.

In court papers filed at the high court in Pretoria last month, and seen by TshisaLIVE,  musician Presley Lebogang “Biblos” Ledwaba and Ntimela Chris “ Charmza the DJ” Chauke claimed to have created Jerusalema.

It further states that Master KG allegedly invited both Charmza The DJ and Nomcebo Zikode to his recording studio to work on a new song, only to instead record what would become Jerusalema. It alleged the star has since performed and profited off the song in alleged violation of Biblos and Charmza The DJs copyrights.

Open Mic Productions have served a notice of intention to dispute the claims.

Responding to news of the summons, Master KG suggested his accusers were clueless.

They can't even spell my name well because they don't know f**oll. I am looking forward to you reporting the outcome of the case if there is going to be any”.

Nomcebo happy ‘Jerusalema’ reached the highest earning status, despite the drama

"Some people have attempted to dim my light and downplay my work and achievement."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Nomcebo Zikode blesses herself with a stunning Range Rover

"I’m so happy that I am able to share this moment with my family and those closest to me," said the singer.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'I am indebted to the fans around the world' — Master KG toasts to good news

"My heart is full of gratitude and I’m inspired to create more and keep flying the SA flag high," said Master KG
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Master KG responds to alleged copyright infringement lawsuit

"They don't know f*", says Master KG in response to lengthy battle over his hit song 'Jerusalema'.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Lerato Kganyago sets record straight on who owns the hotel she showed off on ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Big Zulu gives waiter hefty tip for showing him ‘respect’ TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘Lots of water and exercise’ — Pearl Thusi shares her beauty secrets TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘Hip-hop did that’ — Nadia Nakai buys a new house and it's stunning! TshisaLIVE
  5. J’Something pens heartfelt note as he celebrates 11 years with his wife Coco TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema