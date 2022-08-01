‘Self-hate on fleek’ — Ntsiki Mazwai disses bald black men

Controversial poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is not impressed with black men who shave their hair.
Taking to her Twitter timeline on Thursday afternoon, the podcaster labelled it as self-hate.
“Black men with no hair and brush cuts are no different from women in weaves. Self-hate on fleek. You chop it off before it shows your blackness,” she tweeted.
In her mentions the men were not having it and it seemed Ntsiki struck a nerve by calling it "self-hate".
“ What you need to know is black people are not the same. We are not homogeneous. Asifani nge culture, customs and lineage, so don't group black people as some sort of one united people who should do the same thing just because they are 'black men',"btweeted one.
No stranger to playing devil’s advocate, Ntsiki's opinions about natural hair and weaves have often landed her in the Twitter trends list and she never bites her tongue when it comes to natural hair and African spirituality.
Ntsiki recently blew off steam on Twitter about traditional healers: “OK, I need to sit down and ask what kind of a sangoma shows her vagina for a living? We keep disrespecting African spiritually. Which stripper is a pastor publicly and unashamedly without being held accountable by some religious authority?”
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she lambasted the sangoma and said she believed people should not distance themselves from their culture.
“There is a sacred way that spirituality is approached. What has happened with Africans and colonialism is that the infiltration of white people and the undermining of our culture and our customs has now led us to hate ourselves and to disrespect ourselves. That is why when we would be faced with a situation like this, where somebody who has taken a covenant with the elders to say I'm going to be your spiritual custodian and when we see images like in that video of somebody who has taken a spiritual covenant there should be an uproar."
