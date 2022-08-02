×

TshisaLIVE

Andile Gaelesiwe remembers the late Akhumzi Jele and Siyasanga Kobese

02 August 2022 - 11:30
Joy Mphande Journalist
Andile Gaelesiwe remembers the late Akhumzi Jezile and gospel star Siyasanga Kobese.
Andile Gaelesiwe remembers the late Akhumzi Jezile and gospel star Siyasanga Kobese.
Image: Instagram/ Andile Gaelesiwe

Four years since the passing of former Joyous Celebration singer Siyasanga Kobese and former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile, media personality Andile Gaelesiwe remembered her friends.

The two stars were involved in a fatal accident in April 2018 in the Eastern Cape. The crash claimed the lives of five people, including actor Thobani Mseleni.

Andile took to her Instagram timeline on Monday to speak about how she was longing for her friends.

“Missing these two today,” she captioned the post.

In another post shared in March this year, Andile spoke of the love Akhumzi's mother has for her children when showcasing a tribute tattoo she did in his honour.

“Her love for her babies knows no bounds and Ke Jez will forever be ingrained in our hearts. Beautiful accurate tat that.  Miss you babes nala babes wethu u Kobese. Life would’ve been so interesting with you two in these times, lol. Continue to be blessings friends, even beyond.” 

Other friends and industry peers continue to celebrate the lives of the late stars on their timelines. 

Media personality Musa Mthombeni, who was Akhumzi's best friend, also frequently shares tributes.

Gone but never forgotten. A.K Jizzle. (The sad part is that you used this aka thinking it’s cool, Kanti,” he wrote on his death anniversary this year.

Fans of Siyasanga and Thobani have remembered them for their great talent.

Listening to Noyana by Joyous Celebration led by Siyasanga Kobese and its so hard to believe that such a talent is no more,” one Twitter user wrote.

