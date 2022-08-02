×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Back like he never left! Katlego Maboe returns to 'Expresso'

02 August 2022 - 09:51
Joy Mphande Journalist
S3's Expresso show embraces Katlego Maboe's return.
S3's Expresso show embraces Katlego Maboe's return.
Image: Instagram/ Katlego Maboe

Katlego Maboe is filled with gratitude as he is expected to make his return to S3 on the Expresso show. 

This after the media personality and singer was embroiled in a cheating scandal which led to lawsuits and him losing his Outsurance ad campaign work. He was then forced to take time off from his presenting gig on the show as abuse allegations came to light in 2020.

More than 75,644 people signed an online petition to bring back the TV presenter.

4 must-read stories about the Katlego Maboe ‘cheating’ scandal

Here are four must-read stories about the Katlego Maboe "cheating" scandal.
News
1 year ago

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, S3 and Cardova TV production company confirmed the news revealing that Katlego would make a comeback on the show next Monday, August 8.

Katlego is set to have an emotional sit-down with presenter Graeme Richards to speak on his journey over the past two years and picking up the pieces.

“It truly is difficult to put into words what I feel at the moment — being back to the place I called home for a decade,” Katlego said in the statement.

“I'm filled with so much gratitude for all those who have been supportive and encouraging throughout this journey and I'm looking forward to having the opportunity, once again, to help an incredible team deliver an inspiring show to our people.”

Though delighted to return, Katlego said he was nervous as well.

“I'm a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!’ and I hope that when all is said and done, I would have done everyone proud. Thank you all.”

S3's Head of Channel Pat van Heerden said Katlego's welcome to the show was due to the courts exonerating him.

“S3 has always viewed the allegations levelled against Mr Maboe in a serious light and we are delighted that the courts have exonerated him and he can now return to the Expresso family as the host of the show,”  he said.

Cardova TV MD, Patience Stevens, added that they understood the seriousness of GBV and could have him back on the show as he was cleared of the allegations.

“Domestic violence is a serious problem in our society, and one which Cardova as a company stands strongly against. We are relieved that the legal process has run its course and that Katlego has cleared himself in court of such allegations. He is a rare talent and we are very happy to be welcoming him back to Expresso,” she said.

MORE

'One step at a time' — Katlego Maboe grateful to be bagging gigs again

Katlego was a host at the Nedbank International Polo at the Inanda Club on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

‘This was purely malicious’ — Sello Maake Ka-Ncube speaks up for Katlego Maboe

"Women need to stop blindly encouraging the ill treatment of their former partners or what is labelled as a baby daddy!"
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Katlego Maboe opens up about his journey back to happiness

“It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again ...
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Year of redemption? A look at Katlego Maboe’s hectic 2021

'Its all love." Katlego Maboe is on a journey to pick up the pieces in his life.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Big Zulu gives waiter hefty tip for showing him ‘respect’ TshisaLIVE
  2. J’Something pens heartfelt note as he celebrates 11 years with his wife Coco TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Kganyago sets record straight on who owns the hotel she showed off on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Mo G axed from Metro FM TshisaLIVE
  5. Former ‘Imbewu: The Seed’ star Nonsindiso Gcaba is officially off the market TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele