Sithelo is the former girlfriend of Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane and the pair share two children together. Early in July she took to her Instagram to open up about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Andile.
The abuse allegations landed Sithelo, Andile and MaMkhize on SA Twitter trends, with tweeps waiting for Andile and his mother to share their version of events.
Taking to her Instagram timeline to set the record straight, MaMkhize said she and her family had never witnessed the alleged abuse that Sithelo accused them of in a series of Instagram stories she posted on her timeline.
“I would like to categorically state that neither myself nor my family have been witness to any alleged abuse against Sithelo and further [would] like to highlight that these allegations are false and defamatory,” the statement read.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sithelo Shozi dedicates August to raising awareness about GBV
Image: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi via Nkanyiso Nqhome
Sithelo Shozi kicked off women's month by sharing that she will no longer be silent and will, with Women For Change, be working to raise awareness about gender-based violence.
Women For Change is an NPO advocating protection of the constitutional rights of women and children in SA.
Taking to her Instagram stories she announced she has partnered with different organisations to combat GBV.
“Dedicating my August to raising awareness and assisting every voice that needs to be heard. Let nobody silence you, your story is valid and no abuser or enabler has any power over you. I've just partnered up with a few organisations and I'm so excited to make the change we all wish to see,” she wrote.
Image: Instagram/ Sithelo Shozi
Sithelo is the former girlfriend of Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane and the pair share two children together. Early in July she took to her Instagram to open up about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Andile.
The abuse allegations landed Sithelo, Andile and MaMkhize on SA Twitter trends, with tweeps waiting for Andile and his mother to share their version of events.
Taking to her Instagram timeline to set the record straight, MaMkhize said she and her family had never witnessed the alleged abuse that Sithelo accused them of in a series of Instagram stories she posted on her timeline.
“I would like to categorically state that neither myself nor my family have been witness to any alleged abuse against Sithelo and further [would] like to highlight that these allegations are false and defamatory,” the statement read.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Ma'Mkhize, Andile Mpisane celebrate Sithelo Shozi’s daughter’s b-day but the DJ says lil Coco is ‘fatherless’
MaMkhize ramps up bodyguards amid Sithelo Shozi and Andile Mpisane 'war'
MaMkhize breaks her silence on Sithelo's claims that Andile Mpisane 'abused' her
SNAPS | Who brought the honey? Most talked about SA celeb looks from Durban July 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos