TshisaLIVE

Sithelo Shozi dedicates August to raising awareness about GBV

02 August 2022 - 10:30
Sithelo Shozi said she was excited to join the organisations that she has partnered up with for Women's month .
Image: Instagram/Sithelo Shozi via Nkanyiso Nqhome

Sithelo Shozi kicked off women's month by sharing that she will no longer be silent and will, with Women For Change, be working to raise awareness about gender-based violence.

Women For Change is an NPO advocating protection of the constitutional rights of women and children in SA.

Taking to her Instagram stories she announced she has partnered with different organisations to combat GBV. 

“Dedicating my August to raising awareness and assisting every voice that needs to be heard. Let nobody silence you, your story is valid and no abuser or enabler has any power over you. I've just partnered up with a few organisations and I'm so excited to make the change we all wish to see,” she wrote. 

Sithelo Shozi is landing her voice by raising awareness this women's month.
Image: Instagram/ Sithelo Shozi

Sithelo is the former girlfriend of Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane and the pair share two children together. Early in July she took to her Instagram to open up about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Andile.

The abuse allegations landed Sithelo, Andile and MaMkhize on SA Twitter trends, with tweeps waiting for Andile and his mother to share their version of events.

Taking to her Instagram timeline to set the record straight, MaMkhize said she and her family had never witnessed the alleged abuse that Sithelo accused them of in a series of Instagram stories she posted on her timeline.

“I would like to categorically state that neither myself nor my family have been witness to any alleged abuse against Sithelo and further [would] like to highlight that these allegations are false and defamatory,” the statement read.

