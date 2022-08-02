×

TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah rubs shoulders with football legend Thierry Henry

02 August 2022 - 16:19
Trevor Noah rubbed shoulders with French football icon
Image: Getty Images

SA-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah recently rubbed shoulders with one of the icons in the world of football. 

Taking to Instagram he shared a snap of them together at this Saturday’s game. 

Trevor shared a moment with French soccer icon Thierry Henry as FC Barcelona concluded their tour of the US with a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

 Trevor and Thierry were later photographed walking into the pitch after the game.

“Such a great night watching the future of @fcbarcelona while spending time with a legend of the game Thierry Henry,” wrote Trevor.

When the star was touring several countries as part of his Back To Abnormal World Tour in May, he often spoke about how his Swiss heritage took centre stage when he was on tour in Switzerland and couldn’t help but rave about the place.

“Switzerland. What a surreal experience this was for me. I’ve always dreamed of visiting my father’s country but never dreamed I would do it like this. Thank you to every single person who came and filled both arenas in Geneva and Zurich. I’ll never forget the experience,” he said.

The comedian thanked tennis world champion Roger Federer for being a good host.

“You were the ultimate host, the best tour guide and still the classiest man I’ve ever met. I know you miss me on the court but hopefully you’ll be able to play on in my honour now that my knee is out of commission,” he wrote.

