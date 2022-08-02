In July, MaMkhize announced her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane as the deputy chair of Royal AM Ladies FC.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, MaMkhize said Tamia is from a football family. Her uncle Sifiso Biyela is the owner of Richards Bay FC and it was a natural fit to have her as deputy chair .
“The future of football is in the youth and why not have the younger generation leading from the front? Tamia is going to contribute significantly to the administration, running and overall success of the ladies team.”
MaMkhize said she wanted to shed light on women's football.
“For me, the goal is for women’s teams to get the recognition they deserve. Our hope is to shine the spotlight on women in football. We want to make noise, we want to be seen and we ultimately want to level the playing field with our male counterparts.”
'We need more women to collaborate with each other' — MaMkhize shares words of wisdom
Image: Instagram/MaMkhize
As we commemorate woman's month, we recall Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize's advice to ladies.
The reality TV star and businesswoman took to her Instagram timeline speaking on how Kefilwe Mabote was among the women in her life who reminded her of the importance of collaboration and encouraged others to do the same.
“One thing I’ve learnt in life is that we as women, Kefilwe Mabote, are capable of achieving anything we put our minds to. We have it in us to conquer the world. All we need to do is learn to compliment each other instead of competing with each other.”
MaMkhize spoke on the importance of creating opportunities instead of relying on men.
“We need more women to collaborate with each other, to work together and to learn from each other. Let’s not wait for men to open doors for us. We rule the world and it’s high time we started acting that way!!”
